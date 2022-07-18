Dunfermline service user hospitalised after support worker left out diazepam

A Fife support worker who left diazepam unattended and gave a service user 5p to buy booze has been given a 12-month warning.

Stacey-Louise Meacock failed to lock away the anti-anxiety medication, which was then consumed by a vulnerable person, causing them to be taken to hospital.

No serious harm was caused to the service user, an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found.

Ms Meacock also gave the man, referred to as AA, money towards alcohol, a report said.

The watchdog issued Ms Meacock a 12-month warning, saying she could have caused harm to AA’s health and wellbeing.

Service user consumed diazepam

The SSSC report said Ms Meacock failed to lock medication away properly on or around 12 March 2021 – allowing AA to access and consume a quantity of diazepam.

Ms Meacock contributed to the cost of alcohol on multiple occasions between March 2018 and May 2021, with the money helping AA buy more than his guidelines allowed.

The SSSC labelled Ms Meacock’s actions “serious”, and placed a warning on her registration for 12 months.

The support worker has no history of malpractice and “demonstrated insight and apology” when investigated by her employer.

However, she did not cooperate with the SSSC’s investigation.

The report states: “By failing to follow AA’s guidelines in relation to the management of

medication, you left diazepam tablets accessible to AA who then consumed a quantity of the tablets.

“This resulted in AA having to attend hospital for medical attention.

“Although no serious harm was caused on this occasion, there was the potential of serious harm to AA’s health in leaving medication unattended and accessible to AA.

“By failing to follow AA’s guidelines in relation to the management of his money, you gave AA extra money to facilitate his purchase of more alcohol.

“Your actions had the potential to cause harm to AA’s health and wellbeing.”

Fife support worker no longer employed by Kingdom

A spokesman for Kingdom Support and Care said the support worker is no longer employed by the company.

He added: “The events surrounding this person came to light the day of the incident.

“The person was moved to support different individuals so her practice could be monitored, pending investigation.

“Disciplinary action was taken as per our policies and procedures with an appropriate sanction made.

“All reporting was carried out, including the Care Inspectorate, local authority and SSSC.

“The person no longer works with the organisation. Kingdom Support and Care takes all actions which contravene the SSSC Code of Practice very seriously and always acts in the best interests of those we support.”

Ms Meacock has been contacted for comment.