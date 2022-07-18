Dunfermline service user hospitalised after support worker left out diazepam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline service user hospitalised after support worker left out diazepam

By Matteo Bell
July 18 2022, 5.54pm
Kingdom Support and Care, Dunfermline.
A Fife support worker who left diazepam unattended and gave a service user 5p to buy booze has been given a 12-month warning.

Stacey-Louise Meacock failed to lock away the anti-anxiety medication, which was then consumed by a vulnerable person, causing them to be taken to hospital.

No serious harm was caused to the service user, an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found.

Ms Meacock also gave the man, referred to as AA, money towards alcohol, a report said.

The watchdog issued Ms Meacock a 12-month warning, saying she could have caused harm to AA’s health and wellbeing.

Service user consumed diazepam

The SSSC report said Ms Meacock failed to lock medication away properly on or around 12 March 2021 – allowing AA to access and consume a quantity of diazepam.

Ms Meacock contributed to the cost of alcohol on multiple occasions between March 2018 and May 2021, with the money helping AA buy more than his guidelines allowed.

The SSSC labelled Ms Meacock’s actions “serious”, and placed a warning on her registration for 12 months.

The support worker has no history of malpractice and “demonstrated insight and apology” when investigated by her employer.

However, she did not cooperate with the SSSC’s investigation.

The report states: “By failing to follow AA’s guidelines in relation to the management of
medication, you left diazepam tablets accessible to AA who then consumed a quantity of the tablets.

“This resulted in AA having to attend hospital for medical attention.

“Although no serious harm was caused on this occasion, there was the potential of serious harm to AA’s health in leaving medication unattended and accessible to AA.

“By failing to follow AA’s guidelines in relation to the management of his money, you gave AA extra money to facilitate his purchase of more alcohol.

“Your actions had the potential to cause harm to AA’s health and wellbeing.”

Fife support worker no longer employed by Kingdom

A spokesman for Kingdom Support and Care said the support worker is no longer employed by the company.

He added: “The events surrounding this person came to light the day of the incident.

“The person was moved to support different individuals so her practice could be monitored, pending investigation.

“Disciplinary action was taken as per our policies and procedures with an appropriate sanction made.

“All reporting was carried out, including the Care Inspectorate, local authority and SSSC.

“The person no longer works with the organisation. Kingdom Support and Care takes all actions which contravene the SSSC Code of Practice very seriously and always acts in the best interests of those we support.”

Ms Meacock has been contacted for comment.

