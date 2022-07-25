Cupar Golf Club volunteers: An ‘absolute privilege’ to marshal at 150th Open championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cupar Golf Club members who volunteered as marshals at the 150th Open championship in St Andrews say it was an “absolute privilege” to play a prominent role on the frontlines of the tournament.

Around 30 members of Cupar Golf Club, which is thought to be the oldest nine-hole golf club in the world, ran the busy ‘Controlled Crossing A’ over Grannie Clark’s Wynd during Open week along with members of Lundin Ladies and Charleton Golf Club.

Volunteers met at Cupar Golf Club to share stories and to pose for a post-tournament ‘team photo’.

‘Great experience’

Cupar Golf Club’s Stewart Wilson, who organised the team’s rotas alongside Cupar Golf Club vice-captain Scott Douglas said: “It was a great experience to pull together a group of volunteers with no experience and to control a pretty complicated but really vital part of the biggest sporting experience in the UK this year.

“Everyone did what was asked when it was asked with a lot of humour and understanding.

“They were a great team to manage and it was an absolute privilege to work with everybody.”

Record crowds

The 150th Open championship held on the Old Course, St Andrews attracted 290,000 spectators over the course of the week.

Tees, grandstands and other crossings were staffed by volunteer marshals from other golf clubs.

Australia’s Cameron Smith took home the Claret Jug and £2.1 million in prize money.