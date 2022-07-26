Dunfermline Royal Air Force Commander feared dead in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline Royal Air Force Commander feared dead in Pakistan

By Emma Duncan
July 26 2022, 5.24pm Updated: July 26 2022, 5.26pm
Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is from Dunfermline.

An RAF Commander from Dunfermline is feared to have died after going missing during a mountaineering expedition.

Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is believed to have been killed while out on Broad Peak Mountain in Pakistan.

He was participating in the British Services Mountaineering Expedition when he went missing on July 19.

The Fife father is missing believed killed, which means his death has not been confirmed but the RAF strongly suspects he is no longer alive.

In a statement on Monday evening the RAF said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

It added: “Our thoughts are with Wing Commander Henderson’s family, friends and colleagues at this dreadful time.

“We would remind you that further speculation is unhelpful, and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from friends, family and members of the public.

Many said they were “devastated” at the news and said how much they would miss him, sending their thoughts and wishes to his loved ones.

Others say they are hoping for a miracle and pray he is still alive.

‘Deeply saddened’

The RAF Mountaineering Association said it was pausing all activity until September following Commander Henderson’s death.

It said: “RAF Mountaineering is deeply saddened to announce that Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is reported missing believed killed on Broad Peak, Pakistan.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

“All RAF Mountaineering activity will pause with immediate effect until September 5.”

The Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service also paid tribute.

The RAF say, at the request of the family, there will be no further information released at this time.

