Dunfermline Royal Air Force Commander feared dead in Pakistan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An RAF Commander from Dunfermline is feared to have died after going missing during a mountaineering expedition.

Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is believed to have been killed while out on Broad Peak Mountain in Pakistan.

He was participating in the British Services Mountaineering Expedition when he went missing on July 19.

The Fife father is missing believed killed, which means his death has not been confirmed but the RAF strongly suspects he is no longer alive.

In a statement on Monday evening the RAF said they were “deeply saddened” by the news.

It added: “Our thoughts are with Wing Commander Henderson’s family, friends and colleagues at this dreadful time.

“We would remind you that further speculation is unhelpful, and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

Since the news broke, tributes have been pouring in from friends, family and members of the public.

Many said they were “devastated” at the news and said how much they would miss him, sending their thoughts and wishes to his loved ones.

Others say they are hoping for a miracle and pray he is still alive.

‘Deeply saddened’

The RAF Mountaineering Association said it was pausing all activity until September following Commander Henderson’s death.

It said: “RAF Mountaineering is deeply saddened to announce that Wing Commander Gordon Henderson is reported missing believed killed on Broad Peak, Pakistan.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.

“All RAF Mountaineering activity will pause with immediate effect until September 5.”

The Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service also paid tribute.

The RAF say, at the request of the family, there will be no further information released at this time.