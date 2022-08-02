Burst pipe leaves Glenrothes residents without water

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A burst pipe has left residents in Glenrothes without water on Tuesday morning.

People living in the west of the Fife town have been affected, waking up to little or no water.

Technicians are repairing a burst mains on Elgin Drive, but Scottish Water says it does not have an estimated time of repair, despite initially saying mid-afternoon.

It will update customers online as work progresses.

Repairs on the burst water main in #KY6 #Glenrothes are under way. There's no estimated time of repair at the moment but we'll update you as soon as we can. Apologies again for any inconvenience caused & thanks for your patience – https://t.co/FjokksIxBC — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) August 2, 2022

An update on its website reads: “We currently have a squad on-site who are beginning the repair, and will work hard to restore supplies as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to get water supplies back to normal.”

The company warned customers to expect loss of water, low or intermittent water pressure and the possibility of discoloured water.

Anyone in need of additional support during the work, including those with medical conditions, can register as a priority customer on the Scottish Water website.