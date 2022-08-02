Fife carer who abused dementia patient and swore at residents struck off

A Fife carer who abused a dementia patient and swore at other residents has been struck off.

Pauline Wilson, 56, has had her registration with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed after she was found guilty of spraying a dementia patient in the face with water on two occasions in 2019.

Wilson was employed at Henderson House Care Home in Dalgety Bay when the incidents took place.

She appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in February, where she was also found guilty of abusing other residents by shouting and swearing at them.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson sentenced her to 300 hours of unpaid work for the offences.

Wilson has now been sanctioned by the industry watchdog, meaning she is unable to work in the sector.

The SSSC said her actions showed “a disregard for the law”.

The report stated: “Your convictions relate to abusive behaviour which was likely to cause emotional and physical harm to service users.

Carer ‘abused trust’

“Acting in an abusive manner toward service users is incompatible with

professional registration and violates fundamental tenets of the social

services profession.

“This behaviour demonstrates an abuse of the trusted position that social service worker holds.

“This is not behaviour that would be expected from a person registered with the SSSC and risks bringing into disrepute the social services profession.”

However, the SSSC confirmed that Wilson had no history of abuse prior to 2019.

She was sacked from her job at Henderson House following an internal investigation.

During her court appearance, Wilson denied the charges and claimed younger colleagues had lied about her actions.

She declined to comment on the SSSC’s decision.

Belsize Healthcare, which own Henderson House, has been contacted for comment.