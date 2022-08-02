Fife carer who abused dementia patient and swore at residents struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife carer who abused dementia patient and swore at residents struck off

By Matteo Bell
August 2 2022, 1.28pm Updated: August 2 2022, 5.23pm
Pauline Wilson.
Pauline Wilson has been removed from the SSSC register.

A Fife carer who abused a dementia patient and swore at other residents has been struck off.

Pauline Wilson, 56, has had her registration with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) removed after she was found guilty of spraying a dementia patient in the face with water on two occasions in 2019.

Wilson was employed at Henderson House Care Home in Dalgety Bay when the incidents took place.

She appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in February, where she was also found guilty of abusing other residents by shouting and swearing at them.

Henderson House Care Home.
Henderson House Care Home.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson sentenced her to 300 hours of unpaid work for the offences.

Wilson has now been sanctioned by the industry watchdog, meaning she is unable to work in the sector.

The SSSC said her actions showed “a disregard for the law”.

The report stated: “Your convictions relate to abusive behaviour which was likely to cause emotional and physical harm to service users.

Carer ‘abused trust’

“Acting in an abusive manner toward service users is incompatible with
professional registration and violates fundamental tenets of the social
services profession.

“This behaviour demonstrates an abuse of the trusted position that social service worker holds.

“This is not behaviour that would be expected from a person registered with the SSSC and risks bringing into disrepute the social services profession.”

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.

However, the SSSC confirmed that Wilson had no history of abuse prior to 2019.

She was sacked from her job at Henderson House following an internal investigation.

During her court appearance, Wilson denied the charges and claimed younger colleagues had lied about her actions.

She declined to comment on the SSSC’s decision.

Belsize Healthcare, which own Henderson House, has been contacted for comment.

More from The Courier