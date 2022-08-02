Police response after two car crash temporarily blocks Kirkcaldy street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended a two car crash on a street near Kirkcaldy train station on Tuesday evening.

Police rushed to the scene in Whyte Melville Road, next to the University of Dundee’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, shortly after 7pm.

It is understood that there were no serious injuries.

The road was closed to traffic as emergency services dealt with the incident, but re-opened at around 8.30pm.

One eyewitness said they saw three police vehicles, including two vans, at the scene.

‘I was worried something serious had happened’

They said: “I was driving down and saw some cars turning by the train station and the university building.

“I had no idea why they were doing that until I saw a police van blocking and closing off the road.

“It was closed right down to the end of the road near the railway bridge.

“I had no idea what was going on and was worried something serious had happened but it looked like no cars were badly damaged and it looked like people weren’t seriously injured.

“But with the number of police vehicles on scene it’s easy to think that it’s something serious.”

Police inquiries are ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a crash involving two vehicles at 7.15pm on Tuesday August 2.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”