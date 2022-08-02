Police response after two car crash temporarily blocks Kirkcaldy street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police response after two car crash temporarily blocks Kirkcaldy street

By Poppy Watson and Emma Duncan
August 2 2022, 8.42pm Updated: August 2 2022, 8.48pm
Whyte Melville Road.
Whyte Melville Road.

Emergency services attended a two car crash on a street near Kirkcaldy train station on Tuesday evening.

Police rushed to the scene in Whyte Melville Road, next to the University of Dundee’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, shortly after 7pm.

It is understood that there were no serious injuries.

The road was closed to traffic as emergency services dealt with the incident, but re-opened at around 8.30pm.

One eyewitness said they saw three police vehicles, including two vans, at the scene.

‘I was worried something serious had happened’

They said: “I was driving down and saw some cars turning by the train station and the university building.

“I had no idea why they were doing that until I saw a police van blocking and closing off the road.

“It was closed right down to the end of the road near the railway bridge.

“I had no idea what was going on and was worried something serious had happened but it looked like no cars were badly damaged and it looked like people weren’t seriously injured.

“But with the number of police vehicles on scene it’s easy to think that it’s something serious.”

Police inquiries are ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a crash involving two vehicles at 7.15pm on Tuesday August 2.

“There are no reports of any injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

