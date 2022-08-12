Where Fifers can see Red Arrows during Edinburgh flypast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Fife will be able to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they head north on Friday as part of the Edinburgh Festival.

The iconic display team are taking part in a flyover at the Royal Military Tattoo.

Although most of their route takes them along the east coast, south of Edinburgh, the jets will make a brief visit to the kingdom.

Planes to appear in skies above Rosyth

After travelling north via the Berwickshire coast, the Red Arrows will travel over East Lothian.

Following their appearance over Edinburgh Castle at 9pm, where the Tattoo is taking place, the planes will then travel north towards Rosyth.

They will then perform a turn over the Forth, close to the Fife town, before heading back towards Edinburgh Airport, according to the Military Airshows website.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, and will complete their entire journey in under an hour – though the route is subject to change due to weather or other requirements.

The Edinburgh Festival has returned in full this year following two years where events were affected by Covid.

Red Arrows’ Edinburgh flypast schedule in full

8.14pm: Scampton

8.16pm: Sturgate Airfield

8.20pm: Newport

8.22pm: Dunnington

8.27pm: Over sea

8.39pm: Over sea

8.42pm: Edlingham

8.46pm: East Allerdean

8.48pm: Over sea

8.52pm: Over sea

8.56pm: Whitekirk

8.57pm: Averlady

8.58pm: Prestonpans

9pm: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

9.01pm: Edinburgh

9.02pm: Livingston

9.03pm: Rosyth

9.04pm: Edinburgh Airport