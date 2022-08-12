Where Fifers can see Red Arrows during Edinburgh flypast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Where Fifers can see Red Arrows during Edinburgh flypast

By Poppy Watson
August 12 2022, 12.56pm
The Red Arrows will be visible from Fife on Friday night.
The Red Arrows will be visible from Fife on Friday night.

Residents in Fife will be able to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they head north on Friday as part of the Edinburgh Festival.

The iconic display team are taking part in a flyover at the Royal Military Tattoo.

Although most of their route takes them along the east coast, south of Edinburgh, the jets will make a brief visit to the kingdom.

Planes to appear in skies above Rosyth

After travelling north via the Berwickshire coast, the Red Arrows will travel over East Lothian.

Following their appearance over Edinburgh Castle at 9pm, where the Tattoo is taking place, the planes will then travel north towards Rosyth.

They will then perform a turn over the Forth, close to the Fife town, before heading back towards Edinburgh Airport, according to the Military Airshows website.

The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, and will complete their entire journey in under an hour – though the route is subject to change due to weather or other requirements.

The Edinburgh Festival has returned in full this year following two years where events were affected by Covid.

Red Arrows’ Edinburgh flypast schedule in full

8.14pm: Scampton

8.16pm: Sturgate Airfield

8.20pm: Newport

8.22pm: Dunnington

8.27pm: Over sea

8.39pm: Over sea

8.42pm: Edlingham

8.46pm: East Allerdean

8.48pm: Over sea

8.52pm: Over sea

8.56pm: Whitekirk

8.57pm: Averlady

8.58pm: Prestonpans

9pm: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

9.01pm: Edinburgh

9.02pm: Livingston

9.03pm: Rosyth

9.04pm: Edinburgh Airport

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]