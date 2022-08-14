Firefighters tackle blaze at Leven park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Firefighters tackle blaze at Leven park

By Hannah Ballantyne
August 14 2022, 11.32am Updated: August 14 2022, 4.07pm
The fire happened near to Leven Bowling Club. Photo: Google Maps.
Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Leven park on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at Silverburn Park at around 9.11pm in the Fife town.

Grass is believed to have caught alight behind the bowling club and caused two smaller fires that grew into a larger one.

An onlooker said: “I could not believe what I was watching.

“It grew very quickly and was very big.”

Fire at silver burn park in leven

Another witness said: “Fires have been really bad recently because of the extremely warm weather we have been having.

“It’s really bad, I am just glad that nobody was hurt.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the initial call at 9.11pm to Silverburn Park in Leven.

“We were made aware that grass caught fire in two places.

“This then expanded into one larger fire.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene.

“We received the stop call at 10.19pm.”

