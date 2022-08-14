Firefighters tackle blaze at Leven park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a Leven park on Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at Silverburn Park at around 9.11pm in the Fife town.

Grass is believed to have caught alight behind the bowling club and caused two smaller fires that grew into a larger one.

An onlooker said: “I could not believe what I was watching.

“It grew very quickly and was very big.”

Fire at silver burn park in leven Posted by Fife jammer locations on Saturday, 13 August 2022

Another witness said: “Fires have been really bad recently because of the extremely warm weather we have been having.

“It’s really bad, I am just glad that nobody was hurt.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received the initial call at 9.11pm to Silverburn Park in Leven.

“We were made aware that grass caught fire in two places.

“This then expanded into one larger fire.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene.

“We received the stop call at 10.19pm.”