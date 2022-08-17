Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash in Dunfermline By Amie Flett August 17 2022, 3.03pm Updated: August 17 2022, 3.57pm Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Credit: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Dunfermline. Emergency services were called to Aberdour Road just before 1pm on Wednesday to reports of a multi-vehicle collision. An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing. Stagecoach East Scotland was forced to divert services while the road was blocked. Due to an Incident the junction at The cottage Inn To Aberdour road is closed the service 85 will divert via Blacklaw road and St Andrews street both ways until it is clear — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) August 17, 2022 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline, around 12.55pm on Wednesday. “Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital. “Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife crop supplies 'remain incredibly fragile' as farmers' water ban lifted 0 Convicted UDA terrorist failed to notify police about Fife house move Obituary: Hannah Stevenson's Pitscottie Inn steak pie was famed 0 St Andrews Castle reopens 14 months after dangerous masonry discovered 0 Crime spree teen detained for Buckfast bottle stabbing in Fife LISTEN: Property row continues over new Thornton housing development Fife driver cleared of causing pedestrian's death Third dog dies in mysterious circumstances in Fife neighbourhood 2 Firefighters spend nine hours battling blaze in empty Kirkcaldy High street shop 0 Fife man mowed down partner and locked her in car during campaign of abuse More from The Courier 'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender… 0 Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to… 0 Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan 0 Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike 0 Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures