Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash in Dunfermline

By Amie Flett
August 17 2022, 3.03pm Updated: August 17 2022, 3.57pm
Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Credit: Google Maps.
Aberdour Road in Dunfermline. Credit: Google Maps.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to Aberdour Road just before 1pm on Wednesday to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Stagecoach East Scotland was forced to divert services while the road was blocked.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline, around 12.55pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.”

