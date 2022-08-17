Woman taken to hospital after three-car crash in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Dunfermline.

Emergency services were called to Aberdour Road just before 1pm on Wednesday to reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

Stagecoach East Scotland was forced to divert services while the road was blocked.

Due to an Incident the junction at The cottage Inn To Aberdour road is closed the service 85 will divert via Blacklaw road and St Andrews street both ways until it is clear — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) August 17, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on Aberdour Road, Dunfermline, around 12.55pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.”