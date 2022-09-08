Crail speed limit to be cut to 20mph in 18-month trial following residents’ complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Crail speed limit to be cut to 20mph in 18-month trial following residents’ complaints

By Claire Warrender
September 8 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 8 2022, 1.10pm
Crail speed limit will be cut to 20mph
The A917 through Crail will become a 20mph zone.

Crail is to become the first village in Fife to trial a 20mph speed limit on an A-class road.

The move was prompted by concerns about speeding drivers racing through the East Neuk, particularly once Covid restrictions ended.

However, residents have been calling for action since at least 2018.

The 20mph trial will include Crail High Street.

Fife Council officers were asked to consider cutting the limit on the A917.

The straight road runs through a number of communities, including Elie, St Monans, Pittenweem and Anstruther, all of which are affected by fast traffic.

And the Crail speed limit cut will be run as an 18-month experiment to see how it works.

Traffic management consultant Lesley Craig said the public would be given a chance to share their views on the move.

And if, after the 18 months, it’s found not to have slowed traffic or if the public doesn’t like it, the previous 30mph limit can be restored.

East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps is one of those in favour.

And she hopes the idea will be rolled out elsewhere if it proves successful.

Crail speed limit trial will cost £10,500

“There’s an issue through every village in the East Neuk,” Ms Corps said.

“I sit on nine community councils and at every meeting there is an issue raised about speed.

“There’s been a big influx in visitors since Covid, with people discovering the East Neuk.

Councillor Fiona Corps is in favour of the Crail speed limit change.

“People are flocking to the villages and they don’t always adhere to the speed regulations.

“This order has been on the cards for a while.”

The speed trial will include Anstruther Road, High Street and St Andrews Road and will cost around £10,500 to implement.

This includes the cost of advertising the change, replacing signs and installing speed countdown signs.

No speed cushions or other traffic calming measures will be introduced at this stage.

Scottish Government also looking at 20mph limits

Unlike permanent speed cuts, the experimental traffic order can be made with just seven days notice.

And people can object at any time within the first six months.

A similar trial in Perthshire was made permanent last year.

Ms Craig added: “Speed limits need to comply with national legislation, as well as balance road safety with travel times.

“Therefore, it was considered prudent to carry out a trial to quantify the benefits and disbenefits before progressing elsewhere.”

The Scottish Government is also investigating the possibility of cutting speed limits to 20mph in towns.

And Ms Craig cautioned that the Crail speed limit trial could be impacted by any national proposals made in the next 18 months.

