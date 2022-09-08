Crail speed limit to be cut to 20mph in 18-month trial following residents’ complaints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crail is to become the first village in Fife to trial a 20mph speed limit on an A-class road.

The move was prompted by concerns about speeding drivers racing through the East Neuk, particularly once Covid restrictions ended.

However, residents have been calling for action since at least 2018.

Fife Council officers were asked to consider cutting the limit on the A917.

The straight road runs through a number of communities, including Elie, St Monans, Pittenweem and Anstruther, all of which are affected by fast traffic.

And the Crail speed limit cut will be run as an 18-month experiment to see how it works.

Traffic management consultant Lesley Craig said the public would be given a chance to share their views on the move.

And if, after the 18 months, it’s found not to have slowed traffic or if the public doesn’t like it, the previous 30mph limit can be restored.

East Neuk Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps is one of those in favour.

And she hopes the idea will be rolled out elsewhere if it proves successful.

Crail speed limit trial will cost £10,500

“There’s an issue through every village in the East Neuk,” Ms Corps said.

“I sit on nine community councils and at every meeting there is an issue raised about speed.

“There’s been a big influx in visitors since Covid, with people discovering the East Neuk.

“People are flocking to the villages and they don’t always adhere to the speed regulations.

“This order has been on the cards for a while.”

The speed trial will include Anstruther Road, High Street and St Andrews Road and will cost around £10,500 to implement.

This includes the cost of advertising the change, replacing signs and installing speed countdown signs.

No speed cushions or other traffic calming measures will be introduced at this stage.

Scottish Government also looking at 20mph limits

Unlike permanent speed cuts, the experimental traffic order can be made with just seven days notice.

And people can object at any time within the first six months.

A similar trial in Perthshire was made permanent last year.

Ms Craig added: “Speed limits need to comply with national legislation, as well as balance road safety with travel times.

“Therefore, it was considered prudent to carry out a trial to quantify the benefits and disbenefits before progressing elsewhere.”

The Scottish Government is also investigating the possibility of cutting speed limits to 20mph in towns.

And Ms Craig cautioned that the Crail speed limit trial could be impacted by any national proposals made in the next 18 months.