‘There was an aura about her’: The Queen in the words of Fifers who met her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘There was an aura about her’: The Queen in the words of Fifers who met her

By Claire Warrender
September 9 2022, 6.06pm
The Queen meets Fifer Tricia Marwick
Former Scottish Parliament presiding officer Tricia Marwick enjoyed meeting the Queen.

A sense of grief fell across the country on Thursday when news of the Queen’s death was announced, not least among those who met her.

The sad declaration prompted many memories and people were keen to share their stories.

We spoke to Fifers who met her in very different circumstances about the the effect she had on them.

Among them were Methil campaigner John O’Brien, former Scottish Parliament presiding officer Tricia Marwick, who lives in Markinch, and Braemar Gathering drum major Dick Hamilton, from Wormit.

All were full of praise for the late monarch.

Here’s what they had to say.

John O’Brien: ‘Her face all lit up’

John O’Brien is now known as an SNP councillor on Fife Council.

But in 2003 he was still grieving the loss of his 16-year-old son Lee, who died the previous year from solvent misuse.

John threw his heart and soul into a successful campaign to change the law on buying solvents, and it became illegal to sell them to under 18s.

He was amazed to be invited to Buckingham Palace for an event to honour 400 pioneers of British life.

John O’Brien meets the Queen in 2003.

And he was even more stunned to discover the Queen knew all about him and the charity he formed.

“It was a big event and people like Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr were there,” he said.

“I stood in line to meet her and when she reached me I started to tell her why I was there.

I thought she was absolutely beautiful.”

John O’Brien.

“She said she knew about it and then she said, ‘you do know the best way forward is to educate people about it’.”

The Queen told John that she would soon be travelling to Fife to attend Prince William’s graduation from St Andrews University.

“I always remember she was wearing a blue dress and she had a drink in her hand,” said John.

“She was very nice and very caring and she’d obviously done her homework.

“I thought she was absolutely beautiful.

“Her face all lit up and it was like there was an aura about her.”

Tricia Marwick: ‘We turned to each other and laughed’

As presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, meeting the Queen was part of the job for Tricia Marwick and it happened more than once.

However, she didn’t expect to find herself enjoying a giggle with the head of state outside the Holyrood building in 2011.

And two years later, Tricia ended up confiding more than she’d intended thanks to the Queen’s genuine warmth.

“Just after parliament’s opening ceremony in 2011, we were walking through the main hall talking away,” she said.

Tricia Marwick enjoys a giggle with the Queen.

“She said ‘it’s Canada Day today’ and then when we stepped out people were cheering.

“We turned and there were two people with Canadian flags.

“I said ‘I didn’t arrange for them to be there you know’ and we just turned to each other and laughed.”

In 2013, Tricia was recovering from bowel cancer and an operation to remove a tumour, although she had told very few people.

She was very warm, very funny and very relaxed.”

Tricia Marwick.

“I was keeping it very quiet and when I met the Queen in 2013 it was practically the first time I’d been out the house since the operation,” she said.

“I was giving my apologies for not being at the garden party and out of the blue, without meaning to, I told her about the cancer.

“I don’t know why but I just felt the need to tell her and she was so lovely and said she was very sorry.

“Mostly though, we talked about her grandchildren and she was very warm, very funny and very relaxed.

“I never felt any nerves at all when I met her because she was such a nice lady.”

Dick Hamilton: ‘She was always smiling’

Former Tayside Police officer Dick Hamilton was the drum major of the massed bands at the Royal Braemar Gathering for 26 years.

The Wormit man saluted the Queen and other members of the Royal family during a march past many times over the years.

However, he only met her once – in 2006 when he was introduced to the Royal box to mark his 25th anniversary in charge.

At just over six feet seven in height, Richard towered over Her Majesty, but that didn’t deter their conversation.

The Queen, Fife man Dick Hamilton and other members of the Royal family
Drum major Dick Hamilton meets the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I’m pretty tall and she was pretty small,” said Dick.

“She was standing on a platform but I was still a fair bit taller than her.

“She knew all about me and she had obviously heard I was about to retire after 36 years in the police.

“I shook her hand and I shook the Duke of Edinburgh’s hand and I spoke to her for about five minutes.

She just speaks like a normal person.”

Dick Hamilton.

“When you’re in a situation like that, it’s difficult to remember exactly what was said.

“But she doesn’t speak like she does when she’s doing speeches. She just speaks like a normal person.

An unexpected meeting with the Duke of Edinburgh at a carriage-driving event near Wormit a few years later saw Dick fall into conversation with the Queen’s husband.

“He recognised me from Braemar and we chatted,” he said.

“At the next gathering, he started waving his hands when I was saluting and made me smile.”

Dick wrote to the Queen to tell her about that incident when Prince Philip died and received a lovely reply.

“She was always smiling and this is just such a sad day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Matilda Hogman was accused of meeting the youngster for sex in a Dunfermline Premier Inn.
Swede acquitted of sex allegations after flying to Fife to meet 15-year-old
Callum MacLeod played the St Andrews bells
VIDEO: Watch as the national anthem sounds across St Andrews and bells ring in…
0
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90
1
Pitlochry Highland Games is due to be held this weekend.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
The Queen receiving flowers from members of the crowd at Slessor Gardens, Dundee, in 2016.
Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and…
1
The Queen spent time at her mother's home in Glamis as a child.
LISTEN: A young Queen's letter from Glamis
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Matilda Hogman, accused of travelling from Sweden to Fife for sex with 15-year-old Picture shows; Matilda Hogman, accused of travelling from Sweden to Fife for sex with 15-year-old. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Swedish woman accused of flying to Scotland 'to have sex with 15-year-old boy' at…
Bell Baxter pupils Oliver Cooper and Hannah Staal, both 16, took part in the training.
Fife school pupils dive in to new course to recruit swim teachers and lifeguards…
0
The Queen in the kingdom: Pictures of Her Majesty's visits to Fife
0
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II dies as 'special' links to Tayside and Fife remembered
1

More from The Courier

New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth's insignia as King Charles rails against 'unnecessary…
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
Liam Fox: Dundee United's interim boss
JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of…
0