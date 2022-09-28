Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals claim they reported a “strong smell” of cannabis several months before a cultivation was found in the aftermath of a fire in Cowdenbeath.

Police dealing with the blaze on the town’s High Street on Tuesday made the discovery in a flat above a shop.

In a message sent to local councillors, the cannabis farm was described as being “significant” and “specialist”.

They also said a number of adjoining walls in the flats appeared to have been removed to allow for the cultivation.

‘It was obvious – everyone could smell it’

Tracy Hutton, owner of Fife Laundry Services – situated just yards from the where the blaze started – told The Courier: “There’s been a strong smell of cannabis here for several months.

“Some days it was stronger than others but it was obvious what it was, everyone could smell it.

“It was reported to police and officers came to search the area but I understand they couldn’t find where the smell was coming from.”

Asked about these reports, Police Scotland said it was unable to find details without being given specific dates.

Another business owner, who asked not to be identified, says customers picked up on the smell.

She said: “On some days the smell was particularly strong, so much so that we had to apologise to customers and reassure them the cannabis smell was not anything to do with our business.”

Mrs Hutton says the former convenience store where the fire started has been closed for several years.

“I’ve been here for nearly five years and it’s been closed up and disused for all of that time,” she said.

“There was some brief activity at he shop some time back and it was hoped that a new business would be moving in.

“But that quickly stopped and there was nothing further.”

Meanwhile the owners of The Candy Man shop, who only moved into the business next door a day before the fire, face uncertainty over when they will be able to open.

The owner’s father, who asked not to be named, said: “My daughter only got the keys on Monday and we were in the process of fitting out the shop ready for opening in the coming days. It’s a nightmare.

“We’re hoping there won’t be too much in the way of damage but it’s too early to say what effect the fire has had on our shop.”

Police have confirmed they are still investigating the discovery of the cannabis farm.