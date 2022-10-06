Dundee and St Andrews restaurant chain behind shop and cafe plans for Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major Scottish hospitality chain has unveiled plans to transform a disused car showroom in Cupar into a cafe and convenience store.

The Scotsman Group – a Glasgow-based firm with a string of restaurants, hotels and other leisure businesses across the country – is behind proposals to take over the former Cupar Ford Centre.

It has now lodged plans with Fife Council to redevelop the existing buildings.

Plans include an extension to the front of the main building.

The car showroom, at the junction of East Burnside and East Bridge – opposite Haugh Park – has lain empty for several years since the firm relocated to Eden Park Business Park in Cupar.

Job opportunities at Cupar development

Kevin Duguid, from Fitzgerald Associates – which is handling the application on behalf of The Scotsman Group – said: “It’s a welcome development of a prominent site in the heart of the town, which has lain vacant for a number of years now.

“We are hoping there will be a decision made on the application before the end of 2022.

“If the decision is favourable then the client would be wishing to start work early in the new year.

“The development will also create a number of new job opportunities too.”

A design statement, which accompanies the application, said: “The applicant seeks to improve the sustainability of their new commercial activities in this location by extending the structure with refurbishment works to bring this corner site back to life.”

Who is the applicant?

The Scotsman Group says it has opened more than 150 venues across Scotland during 50 years of business.

Its restaurants include The Bothy in Perth, The Doll’s House in St Andrews, Forgan’s in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews, and coffee house Mitchell’s in the same locations, along with No 1 Apartments in the Fife town.

It also runs the likes of the Scotsman Hotel and the Inn on the Mile in Edinburgh, and venues like the Corinthian Club in Glasgow and Ghillie Dhu in the capital.

In addition, it has a construction arm and operates the One O One convenience store chain, which has 46 outlets across Scotland.

A spokesman for the Scotsman Group said: “We can confirm that we have submitted planning applications for the former car showroom site in Cuper.

Vision for the future

“Our plans for this location, which is currently vacant and has not been in use for some time, include the re-development of the site into a convenience store and café.

“Taking into careful consideration the demographic of the area and the prominence of the site, it is our intention to offer a premium food and beverage retail offer here, as well as the café which will also have a small external area.”

He added: “Our vision for the offer here is one which enhances the services and the experience on offer for both locals and tourists.

“We are also committed to working with local suppliers in the area, and are pleased to be able to offer employment in the town.

“We are therefore hopeful that we will enjoy the support of locals with regards to this application, and look forward to releasing more details in due course.”