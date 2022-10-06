Dundee and St Andrews restaurant chain behind shop and cafe plans for Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and St Andrews restaurant chain behind shop and cafe plans for Cupar

By Neil Henderson
October 6 2022, 5.45am Updated: October 6 2022, 1.01pm
The former Cupar Ford car showroom site could soon be redeveloped. Image: Google Street View.
The former Cupar Ford car showroom site could soon be redeveloped. Image: Google Street View.

A major Scottish hospitality chain has unveiled plans to transform a disused car showroom in Cupar into a cafe and convenience store.

The Scotsman Group – a Glasgow-based firm with a string of restaurants, hotels and other leisure businesses across the country – is behind proposals to take over the former Cupar Ford Centre.

It has now lodged plans with Fife Council to redevelop the existing buildings.

An artist's drawing of the proposed development.
An artist’s drawing of the proposed development. Image: Fitzgerald Associates.

Plans include an extension to the front of the main building.

The car showroom, at the junction of East Burnside and East Bridge – opposite Haugh Park – has lain empty for several years since the firm relocated to Eden Park Business Park in Cupar.

Job opportunities at Cupar development

Kevin Duguid, from Fitzgerald Associates – which is handling the application on behalf of The Scotsman Group – said: “It’s a welcome development of a prominent site in the heart of the town, which has lain vacant for a number of years now.

“We are hoping there will be a decision made on the application before the end of 2022.

“If the decision is favourable then the client would be wishing to start work early in the new year.

“The development will also create a number of new job opportunities too.”

A design statement, which accompanies the application, said: “The applicant seeks to improve the sustainability of their new commercial activities in this location by extending the structure with refurbishment works to bring this corner site back to life.”

Who is the applicant?

The Scotsman Group says it has opened more than 150 venues across Scotland during 50 years of business.

Its restaurants include The Bothy in Perth, The Doll’s House in St Andrews, Forgan’s in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews, and coffee house Mitchell’s in the same locations, along with No 1 Apartments in the Fife town.

Forgan's bar and restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
The Scotsman Group runs Forgan’s in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews.

It also runs the likes of the Scotsman Hotel and the Inn on the Mile in Edinburgh, and venues like the Corinthian Club in Glasgow and Ghillie Dhu in the capital.

In addition, it has a construction arm and operates the One O One convenience store chain, which has 46 outlets across Scotland.

A spokesman for the Scotsman Group said: “We can confirm that we have submitted planning applications for the former car showroom site in Cuper.

Vision for the future

“Our plans for this location, which is currently vacant and has not been in use for some time, include the re-development of the site into a convenience store and café.

“Taking into careful consideration the demographic of the area and the prominence of the site, it is our intention to offer a premium food and beverage retail offer here, as well as the café which will also have a small external area.”

He added: “Our vision for the offer here is one which enhances the services and the experience on offer for both locals and tourists.

“We are also committed to working with local suppliers in the area, and are pleased to be able to offer employment in the town.

“We are therefore hopeful that we will enjoy the support of locals with regards to this application, and look forward to releasing more details in due course.”

