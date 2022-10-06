Police in Fife fear shoplifting increase and more missing people as cost of living soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police in Fife fear shoplifting increase and more missing people as cost of living soars

By Claire Warrender
October 6 2022, 5.47am Updated: October 6 2022, 1.11pm
Police fear a Fife shoplifting increase as the cost of living soars
Police have already recorded an increase in shoplifting.

Police in Fife are bracing themselves for a rise in shoplifting as the cost of living soars this winter.

And they predict more calls about missing and vulnerable people as households struggle to make ends meet.

South West Fife Inspector Tony Rogers said the theft of food and other essentials in the area was already on the up.

And he expects that to continue over the coming months as people struggle to pay the bills.

Fife Council has announced a £10 million fund to help support those in crisis.

However, while it may be able to mitigate the worst of the issue, there are fears some people may fall through the cracks.

South west area committee convener David Barratt said: “It’s difficult to imagine how hard it’s going to be for a lot of people.”

Number of missing person reports also expected to rise

Mr Rogers said police in the area had recorded an 80% increase in acquisitive crime in a year – although he cautioned that the previous period had covered several months of lockdown when some shops were closed.

“Acquisitive crime increased and I expect it to continue to increase,” he said.

The cost of living crisis is going to lead to more people feeling the pinch.”

Inspector Tony Rogers.

“That’s dishonesty, theft and shoplifting.

“Given the cost of living, we expect an ongoing rise to some extent.”

The inspector also revealed south west Fife deals with more missing people than anywhere else in Fife.

More than 1,800 missing person reports were received between April 1 and August 31 across Fife this year.

An average of two a day were reported in the south west.

Mr Rogers said: “A big part of policing is vulnerability and missing persons.

“That vulnerability is going to increase, I would imagine.

“The cost of living crisis is going to lead to more people feeling the pinch.”

Action to mitigate cost of living crisis

Councillor Barratt said a huge amount of work was going in to supporting people in Fife this winter.

Suggestions include opening warm banks in community halls and libraries, food support and help with fuel costs.

The SNP member added: “There’s no details yet on what that support will entail and we’ve been criticising the slow pace.

Councillor David Barratt.
Councillor David Barratt.

“But hopefully the council will be able to mitigate some of the problem, although it can’t do everything.

“It’s not just energy costs now, it’s mortgages as well.

“There will be a lot of households who simply can’t absorb that.”

The concerns in Fife echo those of police in Tayside.

In August, Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said the force had concerns over the impact of the cost of living as more people struggle financially.

Editor's Picks