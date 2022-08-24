Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside ‘likely due to cost of living crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside ‘likely due to cost of living crisis’

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
August 24 2022, 3.30pm Updated: August 24 2022, 3.54pm
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison.

Tayside’s police chief has said an increase in theft of food and essential items across the region is likely due to the cost of living crisis.

Speaking at a council meeting in Angus, Tayside’s Chief Superintendent, Phil Davison, warned the force has noticed “slight” changes in the type of items taken in such crimes recently.

Ch Supt Davidson said there have been reports of citizens stealing basic necessities and says the force has concerns over the wider impact as more people struggle financially.

The senior figure was discussing a police quarterly performance report with councillors at Angus Council’s scrutiny and audit committee on Wednesday.

Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim Councillor Martin Shepherd noted a small increase in vandalism in Angus from 174 incidents in April, May, and June in 2021 to 182 in the same months in 2022.

Increased theft ‘due to cost of living’

In response, Ch Supt Davidson said: “We are alive to the risks of this (increased crime).

“We’ve already started to see some slight trends in changes to shoplifting, for example, in terms of increased instances of food stuffs and essential items being taken.

Police have reported an increase in shoplifting of basic food and essential items. Shutterstock.

“And that is an indicator of cost of living impact, unfortunately.

“Equally displacement of people through a variety of circumstances may lead to instances of antisocial behaviour and other crime types.

“We’re working with, not just fire service colleagues and local authority, but on that national basis to ensure we’ve got that understanding around…where we as a policing service and with partners can create best advice, support and approaches into our local communities.

“So I certainly acknowledge the cost of living impact.”

Concerns over use of old appliances

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service also spoke at the meeting to raise concerns residents may try to save money by using off-the-grid heating devices, putting themselves and others at greater risk.

When asked about the risk by Labour Councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw, Heather Doran, the fire service’s Group Commander for Tayside, Scott Gibson said: “I can wholeheartedly say that I personally see it – and the fire service see it – as a real potential risk going forward with the cost of living crisis and how people will heat their homes in the future.

A kerosene heater. Credit: Shutterstock.

“In the coming months and in the very short time scales between now and in the winter, we’re probably looking at a lot more things like open fires, (and) old paraffin heaters coming out of isolation and garages.

“It’s a real risk and it’s a real challenge that people are going to face when it comes to financing heating their homes. We’re trying to continually highlight the risks.”

It comes after inflation reached 11.8% in June.

