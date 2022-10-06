Rare chance to view award-winning model railway featuring Victorian Burntisland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Rare chance to view award-winning model railway featuring Victorian Burntisland

By Claire Warrender
October 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 6 2022, 2.27pm
The Burntisland model railway features docks and railway station
The model features Burntisland docks and railway station. Image: Burntisland Heritage Trust.

An award-winning model of Burntisland in Victorian times will be on display in the town this weekend.

People will have a rare chance to view the Burntisland 1883 model railway, which has travelled around exhibitions in the UK and Europe, to great acclaim.

Described as “visually stunning”, it features the area around the town’s docks and railway station in the late 19th century.

The Burntisland model railway.
The Burntisland model railway has been shown around the UK and Europe. Image: Burntisland Heritage Trust.

And it includes an impressive loco shed and wagon works.

It also incorporates working features such as a train ferry and coal hoists.

Much of it was built from scratch over 15 years by the East of Scotland 4mm group.

This weekend’s display will be hosted by Burntisland Heritage Trust, who said it was a chance to view a unique record of the town’s history.

This will be its third visit to the town, and the first in four years.

Ambition for permanent Burntisland visitor attraction

And Ian Archibald of the heritage trust hopes it will become a permanent fixture.

He said: “The model was last exhibited in Burntisland in 2018 when it drew much praise from the local public as a definite must-see.

“We are delighted to be welcoming the model back to the town again.

“Our long-term aim is to have it as a permanent visitor attraction.”

Burntisland Heritage Trust helped research the period during the model’s construction.

Almost all of the real-life versions of the featured models are long gone.

However, the station building is still in existence and has just celebrated its 175th anniversary.

Burntisland 1883 is available to view at Burntisland Parish Church hall on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.

