Rare chance to view award-winning model railway featuring Victorian Burntisland

An award-winning model of Burntisland in Victorian times will be on display in the town this weekend.

People will have a rare chance to view the Burntisland 1883 model railway, which has travelled around exhibitions in the UK and Europe, to great acclaim.

Described as “visually stunning”, it features the area around the town’s docks and railway station in the late 19th century.

And it includes an impressive loco shed and wagon works.

It also incorporates working features such as a train ferry and coal hoists.

Much of it was built from scratch over 15 years by the East of Scotland 4mm group.

This weekend’s display will be hosted by Burntisland Heritage Trust, who said it was a chance to view a unique record of the town’s history.

This will be its third visit to the town, and the first in four years.

Ambition for permanent Burntisland visitor attraction

And Ian Archibald of the heritage trust hopes it will become a permanent fixture.

He said: “The model was last exhibited in Burntisland in 2018 when it drew much praise from the local public as a definite must-see.

“We are delighted to be welcoming the model back to the town again.

“Our long-term aim is to have it as a permanent visitor attraction.”

Burntisland Heritage Trust helped research the period during the model’s construction.

Almost all of the real-life versions of the featured models are long gone.

However, the station building is still in existence and has just celebrated its 175th anniversary.

Burntisland 1883 is available to view at Burntisland Parish Church hall on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4pm.