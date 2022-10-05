Woman hit by car in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services are in Glenrothes after a woman was hit by a car.

Police were called to Warout Road just before 3pm on Wednesday, near St Paul’s Church.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is not yet known.

Witnesses say traffic is being stopped at the church.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance on Warout Road in Glenrothes following a report of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian around 2.55pm on Wednesday October 5, 2022.”

More to follow.