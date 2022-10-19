Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at ‘graduation’ ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents at two Fife care homes have shown off their new singing, dancing and graffiti skills at a special graduation ceremony.

The graduations, which were attended by residents’ families, took place at Benarty View in Kelty and Lunardi Court in Cupar.

They came as part of the Love Learning event, which encourages residents at Four Seasons care homes throughout the country to pick up new skills or hobbies.

‘They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’

Activities picked up by those in Fife included singing, dancing, foreign languages and graffiti art.

Others took part in a photography course or joined live tours of far-off locations.

The event was wrapped up with the graduation ceremony, which allowed residents to showcase their skills in front of family and friends.

Those who took part and learned a new skill were awarded a lifelong learning certificate for their efforts.

The scheme has proven popular with care home residents.

Resident Joseph Russell, 86, said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year.

“I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

Margaret Gimson, 74, added: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

“My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money.”

Staff have also enjoyed watching the residents learn new things.

Benarty View’s manager, Karen Bell, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits.

“As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.

“Our magic moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”