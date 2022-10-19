Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at ‘graduation’ ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife care home residents show off new graffiti skills at ‘graduation’ ceremony

By Matteo Bell
October 19 2022, 12.55pm Updated: October 19 2022, 12.56pm
Joseph Russell with team member Heather. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.
Joseph Russell with team member Heather. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Residents at two Fife care homes have shown off their new singing, dancing and graffiti skills at a special graduation ceremony.

The graduations, which were attended by residents’ families, took place at Benarty View in Kelty and Lunardi Court in Cupar.

They came as part of the Love Learning event, which encourages residents at Four Seasons care homes throughout the country to pick up new skills or hobbies.

‘They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks’

Activities picked up by those in Fife included singing, dancing, foreign languages and graffiti art.

Margaret Gimson. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Others took part in a photography course or joined live tours of far-off locations.

The event was wrapped up with the graduation ceremony, which allowed residents to showcase their skills in front of family and friends.

Those who took part and learned a new skill were awarded a lifelong learning certificate for their efforts.

The scheme has proven popular with care home residents.

Resident Sylvia Hird at her graduation ceremony. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Resident Joseph Russell, 86, said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year.

“I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

Care home residents enjoy dancing, singing and graffiti lessons

Margaret Gimson, 74, added: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

“My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money.”

Joseph Russell. Image: Four Seasons Health Care Group.

Staff have also enjoyed watching the residents learn new things.

Benarty View’s manager, Karen Bell, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits.

“As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.

“Our magic moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

