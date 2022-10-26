Bus services cancelled and long tailbacks due to ‘frustrating’ Guardbridge roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Bus services cancelled and long tailbacks due to ‘frustrating’ Guardbridge roadworks

By Laura Devlin
October 26 2022, 1.02pm Updated: October 26 2022, 4.18pm
Guardbridge Roundabout. Image: Google.
Guardbridge Roundabout. Image: Google.

Bus services were cancelled and drivers faced lengthy tailbacks during “frustrating” roadworks in Guardbridge.

Temporary lights were put in place at Guardbridge Roundabout this week while Fife Council carries out roadside tree work.

Some drivers reported delays of up to 50 minutes on the Dundee to St Andrews route.

Stagecoach East Scotland was also forced to cancel several services due to drivers getting stuck in the traffic.

On Wednesday the operator said some 42A and 99D services between Dundee and St Andrews were cancelled because of the delays.

A 94A service to Newburgh was also delayed by about 30 minutes.

People took to social media to voice their frustration at the delays, with one commuter describing it as “absolute madness”.

Another driver described “huge tailbacks right the way back to Leuchars rail station”, while one St Andrews University student complained the delays meant they were going to be late for class.

The roadworks began on Monday and were finished by Wednesday afternoon.

Bus firm says delays ‘incredibly frustrating’

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The impact of these delays on bus services in the area is incredibly frustrating, both for us as an operator and for the customers who rely on our services.

“We will continue to keep customers updated on any disruption via our Twitter page.”

Fife Council’s service manager Martin Kingham said: “We had temporary traffic lights in place to carry out essential tree maintenance work.

“Given the location, the contractor worked during off-peak traffic times to minimise disruption.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works and are pleased to advise they are now complete.”

