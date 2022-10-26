Bus services cancelled and long tailbacks due to ‘frustrating’ Guardbridge roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bus services were cancelled and drivers faced lengthy tailbacks during “frustrating” roadworks in Guardbridge.

Temporary lights were put in place at Guardbridge Roundabout this week while Fife Council carries out roadside tree work.

Some drivers reported delays of up to 50 minutes on the Dundee to St Andrews route.

Stagecoach East Scotland was also forced to cancel several services due to drivers getting stuck in the traffic.

⛔ Service Cancelation ⛔ The 11:30 99D St Andrews to Dundee and the 11:55 99 return journey are not operating due to the driver being so late at the temp lights in Guardbridge. pic.twitter.com/jWX1G7fP7M — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) October 26, 2022

On Wednesday the operator said some 42A and 99D services between Dundee and St Andrews were cancelled because of the delays.

A 94A service to Newburgh was also delayed by about 30 minutes.

People took to social media to voice their frustration at the delays, with one commuter describing it as “absolute madness”.

This os second we are stuck in traffic jam while traveling from Dundee to University of St Andrews in Guardbridge. There is huge line of vehicles on the road right now. @UKGovScotland must resolve this issue on urgent basis. Students are getting late for morning classes — Asif Somairi (@Asif00112) October 26, 2022

Another driver described “huge tailbacks right the way back to Leuchars rail station”, while one St Andrews University student complained the delays meant they were going to be late for class.

The roadworks began on Monday and were finished by Wednesday afternoon.

Bus firm says delays ‘incredibly frustrating’

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “The impact of these delays on bus services in the area is incredibly frustrating, both for us as an operator and for the customers who rely on our services.

“We will continue to keep customers updated on any disruption via our Twitter page.”

Fife Council’s service manager Martin Kingham said: “We had temporary traffic lights in place to carry out essential tree maintenance work.

“Given the location, the contractor worked during off-peak traffic times to minimise disruption.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the works and are pleased to advise they are now complete.”