Fire service called to kitchen blaze at Cowdenbeath home By Emma Duncan December 21 2022, 9.53pm Updated: December 22 2022, 7.44am 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The fire service were called to tackle a house fire in Cowdenbeath on Wednesday evening. A spokesperson said they were called at 8.33pm to the property on Johnston Park. The fire started in the kitchen. It is not known how badly damaged the property is. Firefighters remained at the scene for two and a half hours, leaving at 11pm. Johnston Park, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View. The spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances arrived at the property on Johnston Park on Wednesday evening. “The fire was contained and crew members departed at 11pm.” She added: “Everyone has been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.” A witness said: “The flames didn’t seem to get too out of hand thank goodness. “It’s good to know everyone inside is safe.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023 2 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff 'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says… Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 3 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 4 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 5 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 6 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 7 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 8 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 9 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 10 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing