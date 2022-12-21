Fire service called to kitchen blaze at Cowdenbeath home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fire service were called to tackle a house fire in Cowdenbeath on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson said they were called at 8.33pm to the property on Johnston Park.

The fire started in the kitchen. It is not known how badly damaged the property is.

Firefighters remained at the scene for two and a half hours, leaving at 11pm.

The spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances arrived at the property on Johnston Park on Wednesday evening.

“The fire was contained and crew members departed at 11pm.”

She added: “Everyone has been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries.”

A witness said: “The flames didn’t seem to get too out of hand thank goodness.

“It’s good to know everyone inside is safe.”