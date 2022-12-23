St Andrews ‘slapstick’ moment recalled as golf charity expresses ‘sadness’ at death of NFL legend Franco Harris

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A St Andrews-based charity set up to provide “under-served children” with life changing experiences through international travel, education and the game of golf, has expressed “deep sadness” at the passing of Super Bowl legend Franco Harris, aged 72.

New Links founder Dr Kenny Wood, who is a St Andrews University astrophysicist, and St Andrews man John Stewart who got involved with the charity through his friendship with Kenny, spent time with Franco and his wife Dana when they came to St Andrews in 2015.

He visited during The Open Championship that year to help Renee Powell – the second African American woman ever to compete on the LPGA Tour – mark becoming an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club that year.

‘Slapstick moment’

John Stewart told The Courier: “Franco was a diffident and gentle presence.

“During a weather delay at The Open I introduced him to some American friends in the St Andrews Golf Club and they nearly fell off their chairs.

“It was a slapstick moment. They couldn’t get over it.

“One of them was so shaken he could only think to take photos of Franco’s back!

“I had to take his phone away and do some images with Franco facing the camera.

“But the most amazing thing was walking up The Links road with Franco and hearing the whispers of recognition spreading through the crowd gathered beside the 18th green of the Old Course.

“It really was like a soft breeze through trees: “it’s Franco…there’s Franco”. Just total respect and, actually, awe.”

New Links co-founder Kenny Wood added: “I will never forget our time with Renee and Franco at The Open. It really opened my eyes to how people know, recognise and love a superstar”.

Who was Franco Harris?

Franco Harris was a four-time Super Bowl winner, the person responsible for the most iconic play in NFL history, and one of the principal figures who made the Pittsburgh Steelers the most famous team of the day.

In later life, Franco was an outstanding humanitarian who helped people in many practical ways, including as president of Super Bakery which provides nutritional food to school kids.

Harris won the Super Bowl four times with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1970s but was most famous for making the catch that became known as the ‘Immaculate Reception‘ in 1972.

With the Steelers trailing at the end of a play-off game with the Oakland Raiders, a pass ricocheted to Harris and he ran in a game-winning touchdown.

In 2019, the play was voted as the greatest in NFL history.

With 22 seconds left in the AFC divisional play-off on December 23 1972, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw attempted a throw towards John Fuqua but the ball bounced towards Harris, who stooped to catch the loose ball before charging down the sideline to claim a 60-yard touchdown.

That helped Pittsburgh to a 13-7 win – their first in the play-offs – and although they did not reach the Super Bowl that season, Harris went on to help them become NFL champions four times in the next seven years.

50th anniversary

The Steelers are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday December 24 when they again host the Raiders, who are now based in Las Vegas, and Harris’ famous number 32 will also be retired.

Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said: “We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet.”