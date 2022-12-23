Woman taken to hospital after Angus road crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman was taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash near Brechin.

The incident happened on the A933 just after 5pm on Friday as emergency services closed the road.

Police Scotland confirmed a woman was taken to hospital, though the extent of her injuries are unknown.

Eyewitnesses said the crash was close to the turn off for the Kinnaird Estate between Brechin and Montrose.

‘We could see a lot of blue lights’

One said: “A car ended up in the field at the end of the A933 coming in to, and out of, Brechin.

Another told us: “We could see a lot of blue lights from Montrose Road.

“There were a lot of emergency vehicles there.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a one vehicle crash on A933 at 5.10pm on Friday, 23 December.

“One woman was taken to hospital.

“Arrangements have been made for the vehicle to be recovered.”