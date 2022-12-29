Fife nurse who forced resident to swallow medication suspended for nine months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife nurse who forced resident to swallow medication suspended for nine months

By Laura Devlin
December 29 2022, 7.36am Updated: December 29 2022, 11.34am
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

A Fife nurse has been suspended after she was found to have forced a resident to swallow medication.

Jacqueline Imrie has been sanctioned by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after a panel found she put her hand over the mouth of a resident at Glenrothes care home Strathburn Lodge to make them take medication they had spat out.

The panel also determined the nurse failed to make any note of incident on the resident’s daily support sheet.

Mrs Imrie was employed as a lead nurse practitioner at the home, which specialises in dealing with people with dementia, at the time of the incident.

A misconduct hearing held by the NMC earlier this month found the allegations to be proven and Mrs Imrie was suspended for nine months.

‘Resident became distressed’ after given medication

Describing the incident, which occurred in December 2020, a NMC report stated: “Mrs Imrie approached resident A in the lounge area to administer oral medication.

“It is alleged resident A was asleep at the time Mrs Imrie approached them.

“Mrs Imrie then allegedly called out resident A’s name to which resident A did not respond.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council considered the case.

“It is alleged Mrs Imrie then administered medication to resident A orally which they then spat out. It is further alleged that resident A then became distressed.

“Mrs Imrie allegedly picked up the medication resident A had spat out and attempted to re-administer the same medication orally by putting her hand over resident A’s mouth until they had swallowed the medication.”

Jacqueline Imrie dismissed from job

The report noted a subsequent disciplinary hearing was held in January 2021 where the nurse “accepted she had administered medication to resident A whilst they were asleep or drowsy but did not accept ever putting her hand flat over their mouth”.

It was also noted that Mrs Imrie had been dismissed for gross misconduct the same month and her subsequent appeal against this decision was rejected.

The NMC panel subsequently found Mrs Imrie’s fitness to practice to be impaired and determined a suspension order for a period of nine months was appropriate “to mark the seriousness of the misconduct.”

Strathburn Lodge has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2
Kinghorn Loony Dook
Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023
2
Fife parking ticket hotspot
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Strathburn Lodge. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr

Editor's Picks

Most Commented