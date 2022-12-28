Thirteen men reported after football fans clash in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thirteen men have been reported in connection with fights between football fans in Dunfermline.

Police were called to disorder in the town centre on Saturday September 17, following a clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk football fans.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property following the disorder.

The clashes happened at around 11.15am, before the Dunfermline and Falkirk fixture at East End Park.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and officers are also seeking football banning orders.

Police working closely with football clubs

Police say they continuing efforts to minimise disorder and anti-social behaviour among football fans.

Chief Inspector Joanne McEwan said: “We will continue to work closely with our partners and football clubs to minimise disorder and anti-social behaviour in order to keep people safe.”