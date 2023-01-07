Police investigating theft of ‘high-performance’ sports car from Dundee home By Poppy Watson January 7 2023, 4.33pm Updated: January 9 2023, 6.11am The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating after a “high-performance” sports car was stolen from a Dundee home. The matte grey Ford Focus ST-3 was taken from outside an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry at around 3am on Saturday. The car was subsequently seen travelling through the city towards the A92 into Fife. Officers are appealing for locals who may have seen the car or have dash cam footage to get in touch. The Ford Focus ST-3 Tdci in blue. Image: Shutterstock. Constable Fraser Butter of Tayside Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a high-performance sports car and would be quite noticeable on the road, especially at that time of the morning. “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Fintry area of Dundee or on the A92 in the early hours of Saturday morning, who may have seen the car or have dash-cam footage to get in touch.” Any information that will assist with the investigation can be passed to police via 101. People are asked to quote reference number 0810 of Saturday when calling. Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Already a subscriber? 