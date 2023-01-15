Firefighters called to flat fire on Kirkcaldy Street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a street in Kirkcaldy after a fire broke out in a flat on Sunday afternoon.

The fire, which was reported just after 1pm on Sunday afternoon, was at a property on Lothian Terrace.

It is understood four fire appliances were sent to put out the fire.

One witness described how her partner saved her mum’s dog from the house below.

‘flames bellowed out the window’

She told The Courier: “Me neighbour banged on the door and shouted that the flat above my mum’s house was on fire.

“We ran over like lightening and there were flames bellowing out the top of the building.

“My husband went in the house, and a window from the flat above crashed to the ground.

House fire on Henry Road kirkcaldy Posted by Fife jammer locations on Sunday, 15 January 2023

“I was freaking out because he was taking a while.

“He eventually got out and came running over with my mum’s dog.

“Everything was a bit of a blur, but the emergency services were amazing and got here quick.”

No casualties reported

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed there were no injuries during the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We received the call at 1.12pm of a fire at a property on Lothian Terrace.

“Four appliances were sent out at the height of the fire.

“There were no reported casualties following the incident.”