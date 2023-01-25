Dunfermline parents had to ‘grab kids and run’ to escape house fire that killed cat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dunfermline mum has described the terrifying moment she and her husband had to grab their children and flee a house fire that killed their cat.

Emma Clark says her family has been left with nothing after the fire at their family home on Tuesday night, which claimed the life of their beloved cat, Ollie.

The family escaped with only the clothes on their back, with their two young children in pyjamas and a nappy.

Emma, 32 her husband Iain, 33, and their two children, Ellie, six and one-year-old Daniel were all treated for smoke inhalation outside their home on Willowbank Brae.

Iain’s daughter Lucy, seven, was not in the house at the time.

Their red fox Labrador puppy, Bandit, survived but also suffered smoke inhalation.

Speaking though tears while staying with family, Emma said: “I pushed my daughter out of the house and told her to run to the neighbours.

“I grabbed my son, who was only in his nappy as I was getting him ready for bed, and ran.

She added: “Iain was trying to get Bandit, who was also petrified, out of the house.

“It was absolutely terrifying.

“Thank goodness we all got out alive but it was the most frightening experience.

“I’m heartbroken about Ollie, he was my little shadow.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the house, in the Kingswellseat area of Dunfermline, at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Emma had just put on the tumbledryer and went to bath her children when she smelt burning rubber.

She switched it off and opened the back door but within five minutes it was on fire.

Emma said: “Within minutes the entire house was filled with thick black smoke.

“I was so scared.

“We have nothing left. I really don’t know what we are going to do.

“We are all safe and that’s what counts but I have absolutely nothing to give my children.”

Once outside neighbours gathered round the family, providing blankets and warm clothing.

“We literally fled with nothing,” Emma said.

“We are so grateful to everyone who rushed to help us.

“You read about these things but you never think it’s going to happen to you.”

Fundraiser after Dunfermline house fire

Emma and Iain, who only married in October, both work from home for banks and as well as all their personal possessions, work laptops and other work equipment was lost.

A fundraiser to help the family has already raised more than £800.

She added: “We are also so grateful to the firefighters who were there.

“They did everything they could to protect us and keep us safe.

“Some of those there had been involved in the Jenners fire in Edinburgh the day before – they were absolutely incredible and we can’t thank them enough.”