Love Island’s Dr Alex to visit Fife to promote mental wellbeing

Love Island’s Dr Alex will visit Dunfermline next week to give a talk on mental health.

Welsh A&E doctor Alex George stole the hearts of millions on the show as the first doctor to appear on the dating programme in 2018.

After being dumped from the show in week nine, the 27-year-old went back to his medical career.

Dr Alex became an avid campaigner for mental health following the death of his 19-year-old brother, Llyr, in 2020.

In 2021, he was appointed the UK’s mental health ambassador for the Department of Education by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mental health talk for Fife College students in Dunfermline

Dr Alex will give a talk on “caring for mental health with confidence” to Fife College students and staff on Monday.

The event, which is being held at the Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline, is not open to the public.

Dr Alex’s brother Llyr had been due to start medical school but took his own life after battling with poor mental health.

As a youth mental health ambassador, Dr Alex uses his clinical expertise and personal experience to shape policy on improving support for young people in schools, colleges and universities.

Last year, Dr Alex published his second book, A Better Day – a mental health and wellbeing handbook for children aged over 10 – with the aim to help younger readers care for their mental health.