Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train

By Poppy Watson
February 20 2023, 11.23am Updated: February 20 2023, 12.20pm
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson

Police are hunting for a man who was seen upskirting a woman on a Fife train.

Officers have launched an investigation following the incident on the service as it travelled between Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy.

British Transport Police says the female passenger, who boarded the train at Edinburgh Gateway Station around 5pm on January 19, was sitting in the middle of the carriage at a table seat when she was targeted.

About 10 minutes into her journey, the train stopped at Inverkeithing and a man boarded and sat diagonally across from her.

The woman looked under the table and saw that the male was crouched down holding his phone under the table with the camera app open.

Description of upskirting suspect

British Transport Police is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information to come forward.

The suspect was described as being white and in his early 30s. He had a puffy face and was of medium build with short, light brown, spiky, messy hair with a little ginger in it and fair stubble.

He was wearing a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it and he had a bag on the seat next to him, which was possibly brown, and a silver laptop that was open on the table in front of him.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 405040 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300006810.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

What is upskirting?

Upskirting involves someone taking a picture under another person’s clothing without their knowledge, with intention of obtaining sexual gratification, or to cause humiliation, distress or alarm.

In Scotland, it has been a criminal offence since 2010, when the Sexual Offences Act came into effect.

