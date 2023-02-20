Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of missing Glenrothes resident Leeanne Rutherford have been informed after a woman’s body was found near Aberfoyle.

The body was discovered within a car in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Drive area at 2.30pm on Monday.

Formal identification is yet to take place.

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances involving the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Leeanne, 47, was reported missing from Glenrothes on February 16.

Police have been searching for her since, with two appeals being launched in an effort to find her.