Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son

A 34-year-old Ecuadorian woman and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee.

Mariella Sofia Gardella was last seen in the city alongside her son at 2pm on February 15.

While she hails from South America, Mariella is known to have links with Dundee, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall with an average build and short blonde hair.

Her son – who has not been named by police – is described as around 5ft tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to come forward.

Police appeal for information on missing mother and son

Constable Jack Knight said: “We have been making inquiries since Mariella and her son went missing but so far no one has seen or heard from them.

“Local CCTV is being checked, and we are liaising with bus companies and our colleagues in British Transport Police in an effort to trace them both.

“We want to make sure that both are safe and well and so we would ask Mariella to get in touch with police.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who knows their whereabouts or who has seen or heard from Mariella and or her son since Wednesday 15 February.”

Those with information on Mariella’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1281 of Monday 20 February.