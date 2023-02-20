Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son

By Matteo Bell
February 20 2023, 9.50pm Updated: February 20 2023, 9.56pm
Mariella Sofia Gardella. Image: Police Scotland.
Mariella Sofia Gardella. Image: Police Scotland.

A 34-year-old Ecuadorian woman and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee.

Mariella Sofia Gardella was last seen in the city alongside her son at 2pm on February 15.

While she hails from South America, Mariella is known to have links with Dundee, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall with an average build and short blonde hair.

Her son – who has not been named by police – is described as around 5ft tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts to come forward.

Police appeal for information on missing mother and son

Constable Jack Knight said: “We have been making inquiries since Mariella and her son went missing but so far no one has seen or heard from them.

“Local CCTV is being checked, and we are liaising with bus companies and our colleagues in British Transport Police in an effort to trace them both.

“We want to make sure that both are safe and well and so we would ask Mariella to get in touch with police.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who knows their whereabouts or who has seen or heard from Mariella and or her son since Wednesday 15 February.”

Those with information on Mariella’s whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1281 of Monday 20 February.

