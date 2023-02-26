Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife couple have told how they were both diagnosed with the same type of skin cancer – on the same side of their face – just weeks apart from each other.

Thirza and Ronnie McClean say they were left “speechless” after being told they both had the most common type of skin cancer.

The couple, from Glenrothes, also had surgery to remove the affected areas of skin within weeks of one another.

Inspired by her parents’ story, daughter Thirza, 24 – who lives in Perth – is now raising money for cancer charity Macmillan.

Ronnie said: “When we found out we had the same diagnosis we were speechless, we couldn’t believe it.

Cancer discovered thanks to Covid visor

“It has made us very aware and we get any spots of concern checked out right away.”

The couple, aged 60, were both diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

In mid-2020, Thirza had a spot on the side of her nose and thought nothing of it until it continuously bled and started growing.

It was removed by her GP due to its small size, but the cancer returned to the same place a couple of months later.

While Thirza was going through her treatment, Ronnie then noticed that a part of his face was feeling hot under the Covid visor he wore at his work at Later Life Choices – formerly Age Concern.

He ignored it at first but after it got worse he saw his GP, and received his diagnosis.

Cancer runs in Ronnie’s family and he has lost several family members, including his mum, to the disease.

The couple both required hospital surgery, which they had a few weeks apart from each other in early 2021.

It was while at hospital that Ronnie was told his cancer may have been there for as long as two years.

The couple have both been left with small scars and numbness on the left sides of their faces.

Ronnie added: “We were told it wasn’t life-threatening if it was treated early enough.

“I know a lot of people died during Covid but I wouldn’t have known if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

“It was just a little dimple on the side of my head and Thirza’s a spot on her nose.

“What happened has made us appreciate life more as it can change very quickly.”

Daughter Thirza will skydive in St Andrews next month.

‘What happened really took its toll’

She is also hosting a black tie fundraiser at That Bar – where she works – on Sunday, with all the proceeds going to Macmillan.

She said: “The emotional impact that this had on both of them is something that encouraged me to do the skydive.

“I wasn’t able to go home that often while they were going through it which was really difficult.

“Both my parents are quite strong people but what happened really took its toll on them.”

The fundraising is also being done in memory of Sandy Fraser, the dad of Thirza’s boss Craig.