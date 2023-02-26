Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart

By Emma Duncan
February 26 2023, 9.00am Updated: February 26 2023, 9.09am
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean

A Fife couple have told how they were both diagnosed with the same type of skin cancer – on the same side of their face – just weeks apart from each other.

Thirza and Ronnie McClean say they were left “speechless” after being told they both had the most common type of skin cancer.

The couple, from Glenrothes, also had surgery to remove the affected areas of skin within weeks of one another.

Inspired by her parents’ story, daughter Thirza, 24 – who lives in Perth – is now raising money for cancer charity Macmillan.

Ronnie said: “When we found out we had the same diagnosis we were speechless, we couldn’t believe it.

Cancer discovered thanks to Covid visor

“It has made us very aware and we get any spots of concern checked out right away.”

The couple, aged 60, were both diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

In mid-2020, Thirza had a spot on the side of her nose and thought nothing of it until it continuously bled and started growing.

It was removed by her GP due to its small size, but the cancer returned to the same place a couple of months later.

While Thirza was going through her treatment, Ronnie then noticed that a part of his face was feeling hot under the Covid visor he wore at his work at Later Life Choices – formerly Age Concern.

Thirza and Ronnie were both diagnosed with the same type of skin cancer. Image: Thirza McClean

He ignored it at first but after it got worse he saw his GP, and received his diagnosis.

Cancer runs in Ronnie’s family and he has lost several family members, including his mum, to the disease.

The couple both required hospital surgery, which they had a few weeks apart from each other in early 2021.

It was while at hospital that Ronnie was told his cancer may have been there for as long as two years.

The couple have both been left with small scars and numbness on the left sides of their faces.

Thirza with her dad Ronnie. Image: Thirza McClean

Ronnie added: “We were told it wasn’t life-threatening if it was treated early enough.

“I know a lot of people died during Covid but I wouldn’t have known if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

“It was just a little dimple on the side of my head and Thirza’s a spot on her nose.

“What happened has made us appreciate life more as it can change very quickly.”

Daughter Thirza will skydive in St Andrews next month.

‘What happened really took its toll’

She is also hosting a black tie fundraiser at That Bar – where she works – on Sunday, with all the proceeds going to Macmillan.

She said: “The emotional impact that this had on both of them is something that encouraged me to do the skydive.

“I wasn’t able to go home that often while they were going through it which was really difficult.

“Both my parents are quite strong people but what happened really took its toll on them.”

The fundraising is also being done in memory of Sandy Fraser, the dad of Thirza’s boss Craig.





