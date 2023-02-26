Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket

By Emma Duncan
February 26 2023, 2.43pm
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A man was caught breaking into a church in Fife in broad daylight while he wore a high vis jacket.

The incident at Dysart St Clair Parish Church took place on Saturday morning.

The man has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage which includes smashing windows and a pane of glass designed by one church member.

He also stole items such as several jars of coffee, biscuits, sweets and a packet of bacon. No money was taken.

As a result of the incident, the church cancelled its Sunday service.

Church members have since been cleaning up the mess left behind.

A pane of glass designed by one of the church members was smashed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Those at the church say the incident happened at about 9am, while a local Slimming World club met at Dysart Community Hall next door.

Janice Summers, church treasurer, was one of the first to arrive on scene and walked in on the man in the middle of his crime spree.

She said: “The alarm was blaring and it didn’t faze him at all. He was still there.

“I walked in on him in the vestry. He had some scissors in his hand which I think he used to pry open the cupboards and filing cabinet.

“Stuff from the cupboards was all over the floor and he broke a pane of glass on one of the church doors, it was designed by one of our church members.

Glass has been left across the church building following the break-in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“He tried to use a bottle of alcohol-free prosecco we had to smash it but the liquid went everywhere, we found the glass all over the floor.

“He must have picked up the fire extinguisher and used that to smash it as the fire extinguisher was in the middle of the floor near a yoghurt pot he left on top of the bin.

“He smashed one of the outside windows in with a stone or a brick. There’s glass everywhere.

“This is the third break-in we’ve had. Everyone is devastated. It’s such a shame.”

Man said he ‘was sent’

She added: “The people at the Slimming World meeting next door heard banging noises but thought it was just a car backfiring.

“The man kept saying he had been sent by someone.

“While we can laugh about it now, it was really scary and has made us all really wary.

“We don’t lock up in the dark anymore.”

The vestry was also raided and the door frame was broken. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The church has cancelled all events and classes on Monday and Tuesday, it hopes to resume normal service from Wednesday.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

