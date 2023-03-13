Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved

By Neil Henderson
March 13 2023, 1.37pm Updated: March 13 2023, 6.03pm
A fresh bid has been approved by council planners. Image: Fife Council.
A fresh bid has been approved by council planners. Image: Fife Council.

Plans to build luxury homes overlooking the Old Course in St Andrews have been given the go-ahead by council planners.

Residents of the four new town houses will enjoy clear views of the famous Swilcan Bridge – which connects the first and 18th fairways and is regarded as one of world’s most iconic sporting locations.

The development will include the demolition of a building dating from the 1960s which is now regarded as no longer fit for purpose by owners Athole Reid and Gillian Aspin.

Original redevelopment plans panned by locals as a potential “eyesore” were thrown out by Fife Council in October 2020.

An appeal was rejected by the Scottish Government the following year.

An artist impression luxury homes as viewed from The Links.
An artist’s impression of the luxury homes as viewed from The Links. Image: Iceni Projects.

But revised plans were submitted in March with a number of key changes, including pitched roofs to “soften the building’s silhouette” and relate it more closely to adjacent properties.

Double garages have also been introduced for each unit to allow for off-street parking.

Four objections were received to the fresh proposals, while 75 wrote in support.

Demolition will make way for a terrace of four three-bedroom luxury townhouses offering stunning views of the famous course as well as the St Andrews coastline.

The iconic old course at St Andrews
Residents will enjoy views of the iconic Old Course. Image: Supplied.

“The existing property is of low architectural merit,” the owners said in their original  design statement.

“It is therefore considered that a good opportunity exists for the sensitive redevelopment of this site, which can play a part in further enhancing the character of the conservation area while relating sensitively to nearby listed buildings, as well as providing new family homes within the town of St Andrews on a previously developed urban site.”

The new development is just yards from the 700-year-old Swilcan bridge landmark.

The bridge hit the headlines last month when St Andrews Links Trust scrapped plans for a stone patio area at the iconic site after a public outcry.

