Fresh plans for luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course in St Andrews

Fresh plans to build luxury homes overlooking one of the world’s most iconic sporting locations have been revealed just months after a previous proposal was rejected.

Designs submitted by agents Iceni Projects show various revisions for the planned four properties overlooking the famous Old Course at St Andrews.

The move comes just months the original proposal was scrapped after being rejected by both the Scottish Government and Fife Council.

Swilcan Bridge

Owners Athole Reid and Gillian Aspin, want to demolish the existing 1960s property at Fairways in The Links, just yards from the 700-year-old Swilcan Bridge which connects the first and 18th fairways.

The bridge is one of the most photographed spots in Scotland and is a magnet for golf fans from across the globe.

The demolition would make way for a terrace of four three-bedroom luxury townhouses offering stunning views of the famous course as well as the St Andrews coastline.

“The existing property is of low architectural merit,” the owners state in a design statement.

“It is therefore considered that a good opportunity exists for the sensitive redevelopment of this site, which can play a part in further enhancing the character of the conservation area while relating sensitively to nearby listed buildings, as well as providing new family homes within the town of St Andrews on a previously developed urban site.”

Original plans rejected

Despite support from St Andrews Preservation Trust who claimed the design was “inspirational” and recommended approval from council planning officers, the original proposal was branded “a carbuncle” and heavily criticised by councillors.

The plans also attracted 38 objections and the application was rejected in October 2020.

The Scottish Government also rejected the developer’s appeal in 2021.

Now those behind the plans say they are confident the revised design has addressed previous concerns and will be approved.

The changes include adding pitched roofs to soften the building’s silhouette which the applicant claims will “closer relate the profile to adjacent buildings set around golf course and beyond.”

Revised designs submitted

Glazing and the size of terraces for each property have also been scaled down, while double garages have been added to the designs.

In addition, they say they have addressed the flood risk element to the development which was a major factor in its original rejection.

“This application relates to a prominent site within St Andrews which is currently underutilised in both design and spatial terms as a result of the current 1960s dwelling which occupies the site,” the owners add.

“The proposed development will replace this dwelling of little architectural merit with a high-quality, well designed scheme which will deliver housing within the settlement boundary of St Andrews and contribute positively to the character of the conservation area.”

News of the revised plans comes as St Andrews prepares to host the forthcoming 150th Open Championship in July hosted by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

This latest application is expected to come before the council’s north east Fife planning committee in the coming months.