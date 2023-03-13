Arbroath boss Dick Campbell thrilled ‘born winner’ Ricky Little is back for Friday night thriller with Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is thrilled to have ‘born winner’ Ricky Little available for Friday’s crucial Championship clash with Morton.

Little was red carded just 18 minutes into the 0-0 draw with Hamilton on March 3 for a challenge on Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

But the red was later reduced to a yellow after Arbroath appealed the decision, meaning Little is free to face Morton.

“I’m delighted that justice has been done and Ricky is available for the Morton game,” said Campbell.

“Could we have beaten Hamilton if it had been 11 v 11? Who knows?

“It was a shocking decision but one that has been overturned.

“But that means we should look ahead, not back.

“The important thing now is we’ve got Ricky with us on Friday.

“He’s the type of lad that every manager would love to have in their team.

“He gives his all for the cause and has performed consistently well for Arbroath.

“I’ve been in charge of Arbroath for seven years and I can count on one hand how many training sessions Ricky’s missed.

“He makes an unbelievable effort to travel from Ayrshire to play for us and never complains.

“But most of all, he’s a born winner on the park and we need winners over the next nine games.”

Dick Campbell: Arbroath are up for the fight

Just two points separate the bottom three in the Championship and Lichties have a game in hand over Cove Rangers.

Arbroath will face Cove and Hamilton in two of their last three games, with the survival race almost certain to go to the wire.

Despite this, Campbell remains as confident as ever.

Arbroath have won three out of their last four meetings with Morton and are unbeaten in 11 head-to-heads with the Greenock side.

“I’m aware of our league position and how critical wins are now,” said Campbell.

“But if we continue playing the way we have been lately then we’ll be OK.

“I’ve been pleased with the attitude shown by my team.

“They look up for the fight and will have to be at their best to beat Morton on Friday night.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for their manager, Dougie Imrie. I think he’ll do well in the game but I hope it isn’t his night on Friday.”