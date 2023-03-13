Arbroath boss Dick Campbell thrilled ‘born winner’ Ricky Little is back for Friday night thriller with Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell thrilled ‘born winner’ Ricky Little is back for Friday night thriller with Morton

By Ewan Smith
March 13 2023, 2.20pm Updated: March 13 2023, 3.43pm
Ricky Little will be back in the Arbroath team after his red card was rescinded. Image: SNS
Ricky Little will be back in the Arbroath team after his red card was rescinded. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is thrilled to have ‘born winner’ Ricky Little available for Friday’s crucial Championship clash with Morton.

Little was red carded just 18 minutes into the 0-0 draw with Hamilton on March 3 for a challenge on Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

But the red was later reduced to a yellow after Arbroath appealed the decision, meaning Little is free to face Morton.

“I’m delighted that justice has been done and Ricky is available for the Morton game,” said Campbell.

“Could we have beaten Hamilton if it had been 11 v 11? Who knows?

Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton but the decision was later overturned. Image: SNS

“It was a shocking decision but one that has been overturned.

“But that means we should look ahead, not back.

“The important thing now is we’ve got Ricky with us on Friday.

“He’s the type of lad that every manager would love to have in their team.

“He gives his all for the cause and has performed consistently well for Arbroath.

“I’ve been in charge of Arbroath for seven years and I can count on one hand how many training sessions Ricky’s missed.

Ricky Little is a popular figure with the Arbroath fans. Image: SNS

“He makes an unbelievable effort to travel from Ayrshire to play for us and never complains.

“But most of all, he’s a born winner on the park and we need winners over the next nine games.”

Dick Campbell: Arbroath are up for the fight

Dick Campbell knows it will be tough but is determined Arbroath to safety. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

Just two points separate the bottom three in the Championship and Lichties have a game in hand over Cove Rangers.

Arbroath will face Cove and Hamilton in two of their last three games, with the survival race almost certain to go to the wire.

Despite this, Campbell remains as confident as ever.

Arbroath have won three out of their last four meetings with Morton and are unbeaten in 11 head-to-heads with the Greenock side.

“I’m aware of our league position and how critical wins are now,” said Campbell.

“But if we continue playing the way we have been lately then we’ll be OK.

“I’ve been pleased with the attitude shown by my team.

“They look up for the fight and will have to be at their best to beat Morton on Friday night.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for their manager, Dougie Imrie. I think he’ll do well in the game but I hope it isn’t his night on Friday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Montrose star Paul Watson hasn't had his injury issues to seek this term. Image: SNS
Montrose ace Paul Watson hopes to put injury hell to bed as foot op…
James McPake celebrates victory at East End Park. Image: SNS.
James McPake on Dundee anger, Dunfermline demands and his point to prove with Pars
Rovers took on Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after Scottish Cup exit to Rangers: Game plan, rebuild…
Gary Bowyer
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer using Blackpool promotion experience to focus Dens Park squad ahead…
Bayley Klimionek in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final action. Image PPA.
Danny Griffin picks out 3 St Johnstone Youth Cup stars who might get taste…
Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray proud of his Raith Rovers players who 'gave everything' despite Scottish Cup…
Goldson opened the scoring. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Rangers too strong…

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…
Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Concerns for children learning to swim as future of Perth pool and Dewars Centre…
Abbey Kitchens founder Mick Bates. Image: Abbey Kitchens.
Angus kitchen firm shuts showroom due to rising costs
Park Road Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View.
NHS Fife to take over Rosyth GP Practice

Editor's Picks

Most Commented