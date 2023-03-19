Grit and determination in abundance during Howe of Fife RFC Mini Rugby Tournament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland performed admirably during this year’s Six Nations, and there was no shortage of young talent out to emulate their national heroes as the Howe Of Fife rugby club staged a tournament at Duffus Park on Sunday.

Teams of young players, both male and female, from Perthshire, Dundee and Fife were among those competing at the Cupar venue.

Some top talent was on display during a series of exciting games, with much to fire the enthusiasm of the competitors and warm the watching parents on a cold March day.

Our photographer, Gareth Jennings was there to capture some of the action.