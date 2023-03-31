Third man charged in connection with wilful fire-raising incident in Lochgelly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A third man has been charged in connection with a wilful fire-raising incident in Lochgelly.

The alleged incident took place at Station Road on Thursday, February 8, as a police investigation was launched.

Two men – aged 28 and 42 – have already appeared in court in relation with the matter.

Police confirmed a third person was charged on Friday following extensive inquiries.

The man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, April 3.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh thanked the public for their assistance during their investigation.

They said: “We’re aware this incident caused concern in the local community, however, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation in this investigation.”