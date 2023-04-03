Fife Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession The traditional Kate Kennedy procession, organised by members of the University of St Andrews, took place in the Fife town on Sunday with hundreds lining the streets to watch. By Gemma Bibby April 3 2023, 1.36pm Share Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4273183/best-pictures-st-andrews-kate-kennedy-procession/ Copy Link 0 comments Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. More than 100 people joined the traditional Kate Kennedy procession in St Andrews on Sunday when history was made as its organiser was a woman for the first time. Tatiana Apostol, who was the first female bejant (first-year student) to play Kate last year, was first female Marshal of the Procession. Organised by the Kate Kennedy Club, the event saw 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in the role of prominent historical figures. Our photographer, Kim Cessford was there to capture the event. Saint Andrew (Maxwell Stroemer) at the start of the parade from St Salvador's Quad. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The parade under way. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson John Knox (Graeme Beebee) and George Buchanan (Sophia Walker) on South Castle Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Callum MacLeod as George Dempster. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Crown and Courtiers characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The parade was led by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Crown and Courtiers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Esther David-Deleplanque as Jean-Paul Marat. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson One of the shield bearers. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Revolution and Reform characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Benefactors to the University characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The ’15 & the ’45 characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Academia characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson ’15 & the ’45 characters on horseback. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The Equipage of the Lady Katherine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Prominent Citizens characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The parade makes it way along South Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The ’15 & the ’45 characters walk proudly along North Street. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Margaret Dredge as Mary Anne Baxter of Balgavies. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The university choir joins in. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Archie Hugh McDiarmid as Cardinal Beaton. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Bishop James Kennedy (Theo Verden) and Kate Kennedy (Will Press) make their way past St Andrews Castle. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Mary de Guise (Alma Ryan-Schreiber) and her daughter Mary Queen of Scots (Amber Harcus) carrying her train. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Luis Wahl as Tom Morris. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Lord Rectors of the University – Emma Porter as John Cleese. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Academia characters. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Graeme Beebee as John Knox. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Luke Player as Sir James Black. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson One of the characters makes contact with the Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Lady Katherine (Will Press) accepts a quaich from Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman. Kate's Jester hands out daffodils. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Sheila Kinnimonth as Joan Clark. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson 