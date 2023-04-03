Best pictures as history is made at St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 100 people joined the traditional Kate Kennedy procession in St Andrews on Sunday when history was made as its organiser was a woman for the first time.

Tatiana Apostol, who was the first female bejant (first-year student) to play Kate last year, was first female Marshal of the Procession.

Organised by the Kate Kennedy Club, the event saw 150 students, locals and university staff dress up in the role of prominent historical figures.

Our photographer, Kim Cessford was there to capture the event.