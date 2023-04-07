Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes

Fife Council took control of the dilapidated centre and flats in 2022 following a compulsory purchase order.

By Neil Henderson
Demolition of the Glenwood Centre has been halted due to the discovery of asbestos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Demolition of the Glenwood Centre has been halted due to the discovery of asbestos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Demolition of the Glenwood Centre in Glenrothes has been halted indefinitely – just days after it began – due to the discovery of asbestos.

Work to tear down the now-derelict shopping precinct began this week.

A number of shop fronts, including those of the hair salon, Chinese take away and community cafe have already been removed.

However, the discovery of asbestos within the concrete flooring has forced Falkirk-based demolition experts, David Morton Demolition, to halt proceedings.

Asbestos discovered in Glenwood flooring

An assessment of how much asbestos exists, as well as how to safely remove it, is under way.

Demolition of the centre was expected to take two weeks but has now been halted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Demolition is being carried out on behalf of Fife Council, which completed a £1.5m compulsory purchase order (CPO) of the centre and the adjoining block of 32 flats last year.

The local authority took control of the dilapidated centre, which had been a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Fife Council took control of the centre in 2022. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Plans include clearance of the entire site to make way for an ambitious regeneration of the precinct situated in the west of the town.

It was thought the demolition would take around two weeks.

Glenwood centre demolition. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Council chiefs admit it’s now unclear when the demolition of the centre will be completed.

Debbie Chapman,Fife Council’s capital projects manager, said: “​Planned asbestos removal work is still progressing on site and physical demolition of the building will restart when the next stage of the asbestos removal is complete.

“We’re liaising with the contractor to check any impact on timescales but hopefully any delay will be minimal.”

Asbestos has been discovered at the site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

While work to tear down the buildings has been halted, contractors will continue to strip out materials from the flats in preparation until demolition can re-commence.

An artist’s impression of how the Glenwood Centre could look after redevelopment. Image: Fife Council.

The Glenwood Centre hit the headlines in January after The Courier revealed that two public artworks by celebrated former Glenrothes town artist, David Harding, which had been in place at the centre since the 1970s had gone missing.

A police investigation was launched to recover the missing works which had been in place at the centre since the 1970s.

The missing works were later discovered at the council street cleaning depot.

