Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes

Demolition of the Glenwood Centre in Glenrothes has been halted indefinitely – just days after it began – due to the discovery of asbestos.

Work to tear down the now-derelict shopping precinct began this week.

A number of shop fronts, including those of the hair salon, Chinese take away and community cafe have already been removed.

However, the discovery of asbestos within the concrete flooring has forced Falkirk-based demolition experts, David Morton Demolition, to halt proceedings.

An assessment of how much asbestos exists, as well as how to safely remove it, is under way.

Demolition is being carried out on behalf of Fife Council, which completed a £1.5m compulsory purchase order (CPO) of the centre and the adjoining block of 32 flats last year.

The local authority took control of the dilapidated centre, which had been a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Plans include clearance of the entire site to make way for an ambitious regeneration of the precinct situated in the west of the town.

It was thought the demolition would take around two weeks.

Council chiefs admit it’s now unclear when the demolition of the centre will be completed.

Debbie Chapman,Fife Council’s capital projects manager, said: “​Planned asbestos removal work is still progressing on site and physical demolition of the building will restart when the next stage of the asbestos removal is complete.

“We’re liaising with the contractor to check any impact on timescales but hopefully any delay will be minimal.”

While work to tear down the buildings has been halted, contractors will continue to strip out materials from the flats in preparation until demolition can re-commence.

The Glenwood Centre hit the headlines in January after The Courier revealed that two public artworks by celebrated former Glenrothes town artist, David Harding, which had been in place at the centre since the 1970s had gone missing.

The missing works were later discovered at the council street cleaning depot.