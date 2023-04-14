Excitement builds as Kirkcaldy Links Market rolls into town

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirkcaldy’s famous Links Market will begin rolling into town this weekend ahead of next week’s official opening.

The market returned to the Esplanade last year following two years of cancellation due to coronavirus.

And this year it includes more than 100 rides, as well as stalls, games and food.

The 700-year-old event is Europe’s longest and most modern street fair and attract tens of thousands of people over its six-day stay.

Among them will be several Kirkcaldy families, who have been gifted free tickets by the Showmen’s Guild.

Chairman of the Scottish section Alex James Colquhoun was in town this week to hand them over to community organisations, including the Cottage Family Centre, Nourish and the YMCA.

Most popular fair by far

Mr Colquhoun said it was about giving back to the community.

“The Links Market belongs to the residents of Kirkcaldy just as much as the showmen,” he said.

“The Kirkcaldy Links Market is the most popular fair by far.

“It’s our flagship event and one we all look forward to.”

The three charities said they were “blown away” by the donation.

Lynne Scott from Nourish said: “These free tickets mean that some families who wouldn’t have been able to attend, can now join in the fun and make some memories together.”

Kirkcaldy Links Market 2023 opening times

The showmen will begin setting up the rides and stalls this weekend.

There will be 39 adult rides, 70 children’s rides and stalls and 50 food kiosks.

And it officially opens on Wednesday, April 19 at 2pm until 10.30pm.

Thursday’s opening hours are 1pm to 10.30pm.

And it is open 1pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, traditionally the busiest days.

It continues on Sunday from 1pm to 9pm, and the final day is Monday – 1pm to 10pm.

Kirkcaldy SNP MSP David Torrance welcomed the return of the Links Market for 2023.

“I have many fond memories from my childhood of attending the Links Market, memories that have stayed with me for life,” he said.

“The generosity of the Guild will allow many families that might not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience the same excitement and joy.”