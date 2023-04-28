Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’

By Poppy Watson
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir

A Fife man claims he could lose up to £90,000 in pension payments following a Royal Bank of Scotland “error”.

Peter Greir, from Dunfermline, is one of 8,000 former RBS staff members expected to lose out on tens of thousands of pounds due to the mistake.

The bank, part of the NatWest Group, had written to staff and pensioners over two decades stating that pensions accrued from April 1997 were guaranteed to increase by 5% per annum or by the increase in the Retail Price Index (RPI) if less.

But the bank has admitted that the “guarantee” was an error – and has lowered the cap to 3%.

Peter has now launched a petition – signed by over 1,000 people so far – calling for RBS pensioners to be “treated fairly” and to reinstate the 5% cap.

He and other angry staff have also sought legal advice, saying the financial impact is “significant”.

Some could lose more than £100k

Peter, who retired from RBS in 2017 after 20 years with the company, says he is “very concerned” about his financial prospects after learning about the error last November.

The 65-year-old said: “A lowering of the cap from 5% to 3% is not a small matter – it is a 40% reduction in this key benefit in a period of high inflation.

“This compounds hugely over, say, a 20-year retirement.”

He says that each £10,000 of annual pension affected could result in a £70,000 loss over 20 years, if inflation is over 5%.

RBS says the 5% cap was an “error”. Image: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Peter, who was the head of technology for customer contact and operations at RBS, added: “For me, over 10 years, I could lose out on £50,000, and over 20 years it will be more than £90,000.

“I have a relatively small pension with the bank compared to some people, so there are some who will lose more than £100,000.

“It will have quite an impact, especially in today’s climate, where everybody could use every penny they can get.”

It comes as the main measure of inflation, the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), soared to a 40-year high of 11.1% last year and remains above 10%.

Peter and his stepson Jack Gavine and wife Judy. Image: Peter Greir

Peter and other campaigners say the errors involve failing to update a pension deed with the correct inflation proofing rate in 1997, and at the time of NatWest integration in 2002.

They also believe there was also a failure to check the communications made to members over a period of 22 years.

The scheme trustees first wrote to the 8,000 people affected in March 2020, advising that future increases would be capped at 3%.

A spokesperson for NatWest Group Pension Fund says the 5% cap was used by trustees of the pension scheme for any increases between April 1997 and April 2020.

Bank says fund ‘provides generous guaranteed benefits’

The spokesperson said: “We did not reduce any pensions or make any attempt to recover the overpayments that were made to members once we became aware of the issue.

“Members will not have been impacted by the rules being properly applied until this April, when the annual update to pension payments was made, as inflation has not been above the 3% limit when these reviews have taken place in previous years.

“We took this action so that the rules were properly applied to ensure all members were treated fairly.

“We believe the fund continues to provide generous guaranteed benefits, with membership worth around 40% of salary a year across all remaining active members.”

