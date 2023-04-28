Fife Man, 27, arrested after car crashes into block of flats in Cardenden Police were called to Derran Drive shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday. By Laura Devlin April 28 2023, 10.41am Share Man, 27, arrested after car crashes into block of flats in Cardenden Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4345099/man-arrested-car-flats-cardenden/ Copy Link The incident happened on Thursday night. Image: Fife Jammer Locations./Facebook [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into the side of a block of flats in Cardenden. Police were called to Derran Drive shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday after reports a car had collided with a building. The driver of the car was taken taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution – and has been arrested over the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.25pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a car having collided with a building on Derran Drive, Cardenden. “The 27-year-old male driver of the car was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. “He was also arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close