Man, 27, arrested after car crashes into block of flats in Cardenden

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a car crashed into the side of a block of flats in Cardenden.

Police were called to Derran Drive shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday after reports a car had collided with a building.

The driver of the car was taken taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution – and has been arrested over the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.25pm on Thursday, we were called to a report of a car having collided with a building on Derran Drive, Cardenden.

“The 27-year-old male driver of the car was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“He was also arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”