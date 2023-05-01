Fife Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy The incident happened in the Orkney Place area of the town at around 9pm on Sunday. By Lindsey Hamilton May 1 2023, 1.06pm Share Man, 28, in hospital after stabbing in Kirkcaldy Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4352218/stabbing-kirkcaldy/ Copy Link Police at the incident in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]