Lady Campbell of Pittenweem – wife of Sir Menzies Campbell – dies aged 83

Elspeth Mary Campbell, wife of the former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell, has died at the age of 83.

Lady Campbell of Pittenweem died at the couple’s Edinburgh home, having just returned from hospital.

Mr Campbell paid tribute to his wife, describing her as “beautiful” and witty”.

He said: “After more than 50 years of marriage, my bright, beautiful and witty Elspeth has gone.

“She was my constant political companion, always my encouragement and forever my first line of defence.

“When I had doubts about the leadership of the Liberal Democrats her advice was clear, she said ‘never say never’.

“She was renowned for her hosting of political Sunday lunches, which always lingered long into the evenings.

“Her passion for politics, her support of me and her love of her family will be very much missed.”

Tributes have been flooding in for Lady Campbell from Liberal Democrat MPs.

Alistair Carmichael, MP for Orkney and Shetland and Liberal Democrat spokesperson on Home Affairs, Justice and Northern Ireland said: “I am so sad to hear of the passing of Lady Elspeth Campbell.

“A lovely, warm, funny, brave and clever woman. A loyal friend and great person to have on your side in good times and bad.”

Chris Rennard, Liberal Democrat Peer and former party chief executive, said: “Very sad news of the sudden passing of Lady Elspeth Campbell.

“Condolences to Ming, and all her family and friends.”

Mr Campbell served as an MP for North East Fife from 1987 until 2015 and Liberal Democrat leader from March 2, 2006 until October 1, 2007.

He also captained the Great Britain athletics team from 1965 until 1966.

Born in January 1940 in New Delhi, India, Lady Campbell was one of four children of Major General Roy Urquhart and his wife Pamela.

She married her first husband Sir Philip Grant-Suttie in 1962 and had one son but the pair were divorced in 1969.

She was then introduced to Sir Campbell and the couple got married in 1970.