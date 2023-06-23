Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch

A lorry has struck a bridge between Markinch and Ladybank, resulting in a delay to rail services.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, shortly after 3pm.

Trains between Edinburgh and Perth are delayed by up to 20 minutes due to running at a reduced speed.

A statement online from ScotRail said: “We’ve had reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Markinch and Ladybank.

“The bridge and track will need to be examined for safety, therefore trains may be altered or delayed through the area.”