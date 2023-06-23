Fife Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch A lorry has collided with a bridge at Markinch, causing trains between Edinburgh and Perth to delayed by up to 20 minutes. By Chloe Burrell June 23 2023, 3.45pm Share Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4503451/lorry-strikes-rail-bridge-markinch/ Copy Link Train services between Edinburgh and Perth are delayed by up to 20 minutes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire A lorry has struck a bridge between Markinch and Ladybank, resulting in a delay to rail services. The incident took place on Friday afternoon, shortly after 3pm. Trains between Edinburgh and Perth are delayed by up to 20 minutes due to running at a reduced speed. A statement online from ScotRail said: “We’ve had reports of a vehicle striking a bridge between Markinch and Ladybank. “The bridge and track will need to be examined for safety, therefore trains may be altered or delayed through the area.”