Parents ‘devastated’ by closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery

Parents have been left “devastated” after a crisis-hit Fife nursery announced it is to close.

Poppyview Family Centre in Methil revealed on Thursday that it would be shutting on Friday August 11.

It followed a report by the Care Inspectorate last year that branded the nursery “weak”.

Amanda Sneddon, chairwoman of the nursery’s board of trustees, said it would not be able to make the upgrades necessary.

‘Kick in the stomach’ for parents

Now parents say they have been left stunned by the decision.

Leoni Dewar, whose two-year-old daughter Darci attends the nursery, said: “It just felt like such a kick in the stomach.

“I rely on Poppyview for a large chunk of childcare so I can work. I don’t know if I’ll be able to keep my job.

“I’ve contacted other nurseries but it doesn’t suit me because I’ve also got a five-year-old who is starting school.

“My options are really limited.”

Leoni – whose son Kyren attended Poppyview – says she had no reservations about Darci attending the nursery despite the Care Inspectorate report.

She added: “I was surprised to read the report because we weren’t aware anything like that was going on.

“At the time, I was worried because my daughter was a baby. She couldn’t tell me that she’d had a bad day. It was pure trust.

“I can’t fault the staff – they have always been brilliant with us.”

‘We are panicking’

Sarah Moffat, whose four-year-old son William attends Poppyview, admits the news came as a “total shock”.

She said the news was emailed to parents on Thursday.

She added: “There isn’t a lot of provision in the area and the only other nursery I am aware of I think is full.

“Our son starts school next year so we’ve got another year of childcare we’ve got to sort.

“My husband and I both work full-time so we are panicking.

“I don’t know if I’m going to find an alternative or if I’m going to have to quit my job.

‘These people need answers’

Meanwhile, local politicians have also had their say on the closure.

SNP councillor John O’Brien expressed concern about the situation after hearing there will be around 20 redundancies.

“A lot of these children are under three and not many other nurseries cater for that,” he said.

“Several parents have contacted me saying there’s nobody to look after their kids and they’re worried they’ll have to give up work.

“These people need answers and I’m trying to find out as much as I can for them.”

Labour councillor David Graham added that he was “shocked and saddened” by the closure.

Mr Graham said: “I have written to the relevant services to see what alternative provision is available although we are all aware of the significant challenges that families face finding provision.”

Nursery says ‘no other option’ but to close

In a statement, the nursery said: “It is devastating for us that we deliver this news.

“However, we feel that all avenues to continue running the operations of Poppyview Nursery have now been exhausted.

“We see no likelihood of us making a sustainable improvement on current provision or care standards despite the efforts of everyone involved.

“We do not consider there is any other option now but to close the facility given that performance and care has been an ongoing issue for several years now.”

It said it is now in discussion with Fife Council to explore the relocation of any children covered by statutory hours to neighbouring nurseries

The statement also insisted staff would be offered support to find new jobs.