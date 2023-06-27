Car flips in crash on Fife road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Car flips in crash on Fife road

The incident happened on the A921 between Burntisland and Aberdour.

By James Simpson
The car on its roof on the A921 in Fife

A driver has escaped injury after a car flipped onto its roof in a crash on a Fife road.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 7am on Tuesday on the A921, between Burntisland and Aberdour.

The road is currently closed.

Firefighters also attended to help make the scene safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.05am on Tuesday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A921 between Burntisland and Aberdour.

A921 between Burntisland and Aberdour closed after crash

“Emergency services attended and there are no reports of any injuries.

“Recovery of the vehicle is being arranged and the road is currently closed.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call of an RTC at 7.05am.

“Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Burntisland were dispatched to the scene to make the area safe.”

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…
Post Thumbnail
Dundee drug-dealing duo snared when cops find cocaine, cannabis and cash in kitchen safe
Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready…
Post Thumbnail
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE
Post Thumbnail
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?
Autistic Fife teenager Alannah Quin, who refused to return to secondary school due to fear of bullies, and her mum Liza.
'She was literally terrified to go to school': Autistic Fife teenager Alannah missed her…
Schoolgirl looking frightened with bullies whispering behind her.
'Kids are paralysed with fear': Fife counsellor says bullying and violence can make children…
Post Thumbnail
Dundee creep snared by paedophile hunters told ‘schoolgirl’ that ‘age isn’t an issue’
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: Dismissal letter that ended 22 years of RNLI volunteering by Arbroath operations manager