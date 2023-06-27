Car flips in crash on Fife road

A driver has escaped injury after a car flipped onto its roof in a crash on a Fife road.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 7am on Tuesday on the A921, between Burntisland and Aberdour.

The road is currently closed.

Firefighters also attended to help make the scene safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.05am on Tuesday, police received a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the A921 between Burntisland and Aberdour.

“Emergency services attended and there are no reports of any injuries.

“Recovery of the vehicle is being arranged and the road is currently closed.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call of an RTC at 7.05am.

“Appliances from Kirkcaldy and Burntisland were dispatched to the scene to make the area safe.”