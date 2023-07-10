BREAKING: Emergency response at Old Course in St Andrews as air ambulance lands on 18th fairway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

BREAKING: Emergency response at Old Course in St Andrews as air ambulance lands on 18th fairway

Links Crescent is currently closed as emergency services attend a two-vehicle crash.

By Laura Devlin
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

An Air Ambulance has landed on the Old Course in St Andrews after a two vehicle crash sparks a major emergency response.

Links Crescent in the Fife town is currently closed and bus services are being diverted after the collision earlier today.

Pictures posted on social media show an air ambulance landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course.

One eyewitness, who works in St Andrews, said: “It flew right past my office window and it looked liked it was heading in the direction of the Rusacks.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Links Crescent in St Andrew’s is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

More from The Courier

An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Teenager in critical condition after e-scooter crash in Monifieth
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Fife marine archaeologist reveals he was warned off working for Oceangate as he slams…
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Latest blow to Perth city centre as popular pub announces closure
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Montrose star Kerr Waddell ruled out for 10 weeks as boss Stewart Petrie feared…
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Pictures as thousands enjoy trip down motoring memory lane at Glamis Extravaganza
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United goodbye: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained
Luke McCowan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on '48-yard' wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals…
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
An Air Ambulance has landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire