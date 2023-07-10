BREAKING: Emergency response at Old Course in St Andrews as air ambulance lands on 18th fairway

An Air Ambulance has landed on the Old Course in St Andrews after a two vehicle crash sparks a major emergency response.

Links Crescent in the Fife town is currently closed and bus services are being diverted after the collision earlier today.

Pictures posted on social media show an air ambulance landed on the 18th fairway of the Old Course.

One eyewitness, who works in St Andrews, said: “It flew right past my office window and it looked liked it was heading in the direction of the Rusacks.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Links Crescent in St Andrew’s is closed as emergency services deal with a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”