Fife street cleaner retires but jumps straight into 5am volunteer shifts

A Fife street cleaner celebrated his retirement on Saturday night before returning to work in the early hours of Monday morning as a volunteer.

Jim Peebles has been keeping the streets of Leslie clean for over 20 years and retired at the start of summer.

To thank him for his service the community celebrated with him at the Station Hotel on Saturday.

But Jim, who goes “above and beyond for everyone in Leslie”, still regularly wakes up before 5am to put in a shift.

The 2018 Leslie Citizen of the Year explained the early starts are to help a younger cleaner, as it “saves him going out at that time in the morning.”

Local resident Gayle Wilson said: “Jim is an absolute asset to the community, and he always went above and beyond for everyone.

“They don’t make them like Jim anymore.

“He’s one of these people who has worked all his days and just doesn’t want to stop or slow down.”

Jim goes ‘above and beyond’ for Leslie

To mark the occasion the community set up a GoFundMe page for locals to make donations for Jim.

The GoFundMe page said: “As a community, I feel we need to give him an amazing send-off as if you’re lucky to know Jim, you know he goes above and beyond to help make the streets of Leslie the cleanest they can be.”

In total, over £860 was raised for Jim between the online page and collection tins placed around the village.

The Station Hotel has also arranged a trip to Blackpool in August for him and his wife as a retirement gift.

Jim said he is “looking forward to the trip” and it was a lovely “surprise.”

On the donations site, the Leslie Town Hall Project said they are “pleased to recognise the sterling work Jim has done for the town and wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Another comment added: “What an asset Jim has been to Leslie. He will be sorely missed. Happy retirement.”

Jim thanked the Leslie community for the collection and gifts.

“He said: “It feels good, it shows that the community appreciated me keeping the place tidy.”