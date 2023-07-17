Fife street cleaner retires but jumps straight into 5am volunteer shifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife street cleaner retires but jumps straight into 5am volunteer shifts

Despite having a big retirement party on Saturday, a Fife street cleaner was back out volunteering in the early hours of Monday morning. 

By Andrew Robson
Jim Peebles worked as a street cleaner in Fife for over 20 years. Image: Fife Council
Jim Peebles has been keeping the streets of Leslie clean for over 20 years and retired at the start of summer.

To thank him for his service the community celebrated with him at the Station Hotel on Saturday.

But Jim, who goes “above and beyond for everyone in Leslie”, still regularly wakes up before 5am to put in a shift.

The 2018 Leslie Citizen of the Year explained the early starts are to help a younger cleaner, as it “saves him going out at that time in the morning.”

Local resident Gayle Wilson said: “Jim is an absolute asset to the community, and he always went above and beyond for everyone.

“They don’t make them like Jim anymore.

“He’s one of these people who has worked all his days and just doesn’t want to stop or slow down.”

Jim goes ‘above and beyond’ for Leslie

To mark the occasion the community set up a GoFundMe page for locals to make donations for Jim.

The GoFundMe page said: “As a community, I feel we need to give him an amazing send-off as if you’re lucky to know Jim, you know he goes above and beyond to help make the streets of Leslie the cleanest they can be.”

In total, over £860 was raised for Jim between the online page and collection tins placed around the village.

The Station Hotel in the village. Image: Google Maps

The Station Hotel has also arranged a trip to Blackpool in August for him and his wife as a retirement gift.

Jim said he is “looking forward to the trip” and it was a lovely “surprise.”

On the donations site, the Leslie Town Hall Project said they are “pleased to recognise the sterling work Jim has done for the town and wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Another comment added: “What an asset Jim has been to Leslie. He will be sorely missed. Happy retirement.”

Jim thanked the Leslie community for the collection and gifts.

“He said: “It feels good, it shows that the community appreciated me keeping the place tidy.”

